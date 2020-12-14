Wellington sheep project is a success

Residents of a Shropshire town have flocked to support a new project which has encouraged them to get creative and visit their local High Street.

Paola Armstrong with two of the ‘lost sheep’

Love Wellington, the campaign to promote the town, launched the ‘Lost Sheep of Wellington’ initiative last month, which has seen more than 50 model sheep created and placed around the town in shop windows.

“The project, which has formed a treasure hunt around Wellington in the weeks leading up to Christmas, has really captured everyone’s imagination and has proved extremely popular,” said Paola Armstrong who works for Wellington Town Council and is involved with Love Wellington.

“The sheep have brightened up the town centre during the festive season and been really welcomed after such a challenging year when we have had none of our usual town celebrations and events.

“It’s proved a good way for people to remain safe and socially distant whilst enjoying looking in the festive shop windows and having some fun spotting the sheep.

“This community project has been a boost for residents and retailers and we’d also really like to thank the crafters – many of whom are isolated – who made them the sheep.”

Harry Minton of Timpson’s Cobblers in the Market Square said: “The sheep have really brought the community together and it’s lifted the spirits of the Wellington folk. I’m very attached to Fletcher – my sheep – and think he is the best looking sheep of the flock!.”

