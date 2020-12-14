Telford bid for £25m government funding

Telford has submitted a £25m bid to government to help deliver four projects that aim to change lives and bring communities together.



Telford’s Towns Fund proposals focus on transforming the land between the railway station and the town centre, to be known as Station Quarter, the regeneration of Wellington conservation centre and Oakengates theatre quarter, as well as supporting the town’s destination offer through a growth fund.

The bid has been developed through a partnership approach led by the Telford Town Deal Board. The board is chaired by Graham Wynn and includes the town’s MP’s Lucy Allan and Mark Pritchard, the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies and representatives from business, voluntary sector, higher education and the public sector.

At the heart of the Towns Fund submission is a drive to skill up the local workforce for an increasingly digital world. The plans for Station Quarter include a ‘digital skills hub’ to be delivered by Telford College and the University of Wolverhampton. A centre of excellence focused on meeting business need and demand.

The bid also reflects the need for Wellington and Oakengates to get additional investment. The Board has recognised that additional funding would support both towns to realise their untapped potential, building on their heritage and character, as well as their excellent connectivity to the town centre.

The town’s thriving arts, culture and leisure scene is included in the submission. The proposed investment is focused on helping viable organisations within the sector expand and develop their digital infrastructure, essential to further growth.

Overall the four projects are asking for £25m of government funding which would kick start plans to bring further investment into the town.

Graham Wynn OBE, Chair of the Towns Fund Board, said:

“Telford has an outstanding record of securing investment to protect and create jobs, including infrastructure projects that have opened up opportunities for residential and commercial developments through successful LEP and government grant awards.

“It’s a town with ambition and purpose and I’m excited to share our bid with government that amplifies our vision for the future as well as our vision for growth.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, added:

“We are part of the government’s regional and national growth agenda and despite the challenges of Covid-19 we remain resilient and optimistic that we are well placed to drive the town forward. The government has a commitment to levelling up and it’s vitally important that our different communities are not left behind.

“We are committed to ensuring that all of our residents and businesses benefit from a strong, inclusive and vibrant economy. Our Towns Fund Bid reflects our collective determination to make a brighter future for Telford.”



