Man suffers serious injuries during unprovoked attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries during an unprovoked attack in Telford.

Police say the assault happened around 10.20pm on Friday 11 December at an address in Waverley in Woodside.

A 28-year-old man suffered a serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact DC Rachael Shirley on 101 ext 771 2138 or email rachael.shirley@westmercia.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 00689_I_11122020.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

