Arrest made after three attempted robberies in Wellington

A man has been arrested after three attempted robberies in Wellington on Friday evening.

In all three attempted robberies, which police believe are linked, the suspect was armed with a knife and wearing a mask.

The first incident happened at around 8pm when a man went into Tesco Express in Haygate Road and demanded cash from the till. He made off empty handed.

A short time later just before 8.30pm the same evening a man called at an address in Herbert Avenue and demanded cash, before making off empty handed.

Just after 8.30pm a man went into the BP garage on Holyhead Road and demanded money from staff again before making off empty handed.

Detective Sergeant Jon Taylor, from Telford CID, said:

“Thankfully no-one was injured in these incidents however they were clearly incredibly distressing for those involved.

“Incidents of this nature don’t happen often and we do believe that they are linked and a man has been arrested.”

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact DC Sandev Chahal on 101 ext 771 2225 or email sandev.chahal@westmercia.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 00593­­_I_11122020.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

