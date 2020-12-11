Police seek witnesses to violent disorder in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses following a violent disorder in the Donnington area of Telford.

Investigating officers sat that at around 7.20pm on Tuesday 8 December there was a collision near The parade in Donnington involving a silver Mitsubishi 4×4, a silver Nissan Xtrail and a red Ford Focus.

Several people got out of the Nissan and the Ford vehicles with various weapons and initiated the disorder.

Damage was caused to the Mitsubishi but no one suffered any injuries during the incident.

Officers say they believe there were several passers-by at the time who may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone information is urged to contact PC Whiting on 07929783272 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...