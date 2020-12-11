7.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, December 11, 2020
Home News

Coronavirus: Local health leaders call on people to not mix households

By Shropshire Live

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Telford and Wrekin shows that cases are continuing to fall, the latest weekly figures show.

But there are early signs that the number of cases have plateaued since 3 December.

With a potential third wave expected in January, local health leaders are urging people not to mix households, and to do all they can to accelerate the decline ahead of Christmas when government restrictions will be eased to allow people to mix within 3 households for a 5-day period.

For the week ending 6 December, the situation in the borough is 205 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19. The seven day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 114 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 of population.

Infection rates in the over 60s in Telford and Wrekin, a higher risk group, are at 86 per 100k of population, while for those age 80 and over are at 137 per 100k of population – an even greater concern.

Two people from the borough have died from Covid-19 in the past week – bringing the total borough deaths to 128.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Director for Public Health Liz Noakes said: “It’s great to see our cases continuing to fall in advance of Christmas, but in the past few days we have seen early signs of our numbers beginning to plateau.

“We are also seeing cases in our over 60s beginning to plateau, with hospital admissions creeping up in the last few days.

“Our current number of cases is similar to where we were back in October and it took us just 3-4 weeks to hit our peak – if we relax on the rules now then we may see big rises very quickly.

“We need to accelerate our decline before the Christmas period so we are in a much better position to deal with any potential third wave in January.

“The main thing we can do to help keep our numbers down is to continue to not mix households – this is key.

“We also have a responsibility not to spread the virus onto our loved ones during this time, and to keep our cases low for our NHS workers, Care workers and other key workers.

“For the love of Christmas – self-isolate and get tested when you need to, please do not socialise indoors, you can meet outdoors but you must not meet in groups of more than six, wash your hands, wear a face covering and maintain social distancing.”

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “We are still under tier 2 restrictions here in Telford and Wrekin, the only way to end that is by continuing to follow the rules and acting responsibly.  

“Coronavirus vaccinations have begun in the country and in our borough, but we still have a long way to go – we must continue to do all we can to prevent the spread of the virus. 

“We are only reducing our numbers now thanks to the great sacrifices that our residents have made.

“Please reduce your contacts with others where you can, and remember that you cannot mix socially indoors.

“We all need to dig deep now in the run up to Christmas to get our numbers as low as possible – we can only do this if the whole of the borough plays their part.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Arrests made as hundreds of exotic animals saved during Telford warrants

Hundreds of exotic animals were rescued as part of a multi-agency operation in Telford yesterday.
Read Article

Bridgnorth man given suspended sentence for drug offences

A Bridgnorth man has been given a suspended sentence after officers carried out a drug warrant at his home.
Read Article

Police seek witnesses to violent disorder in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses following a violent disorder in the Donnington area of Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Hull City v Shrewsbury Town

Two sides with contrasting fortunes meet at the KCOM as Shrewsbury Town travel to league leaders Hull City.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 4 Lincoln City

Shrewsbury Town are out of the Papa John’s Trophy after suffering a heavy defeat against high-flying Lincoln City.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Lincoln City

Shrewsbury Town take a break from league action tonight to contest the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy against high-flyers Lincoln City.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Robin Melley and Gary Matthews from Matrix Capital Limited

Firm rounds off epic year with global award

A team of chartered financial planners from Bridgnorth has scooped a global industry award in a year that’s been a real roller coaster ride.
Read Article
Howmet Fastening Systems has supported Telford Crisis Support - a food bank that supports people in need in the Telford area.

Howmet Fastening Systems provides emergency meals﻿

Howmet Fastening Systems Telford, has donated £20,000 to Telford Crisis Support through its annual Howmet Aerospace Foundation funding.
Read Article

Jobs saved as local firm which entered administration is purchased

Jobs at a garden machinery firm near Shrewsbury have been saved following its purchase as an ongoing concern after entering into administration earlier this month.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Kizzy Lumley-Edwards

Shropshire teenage singing sensation lands top music awards

A teenage singing sensation from Shropshire has landed two top music awards and will now train with some of the industry's leading experts.
Read Article
Rotary Club President Dave Griggs with Santa and Chief Elf (Tony and Jackie Ridge)

Rotary Club of Oswestry ‘switches on’ Tree of Light Appeal

The Rotary Club of Oswestry has 'softly' 'Switched On' its Tree of Light Appeal 2020.
Read Article
Eleanor Dixon with her new book THE GRACEFUL GHOST

Hope House to benefit from new children’s book by Shropshire author

Former ballet dancer turned author, Eleanor Dixon has promised half of the first year’s profits of her new children's book to Hope House.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Each day a window is ‘opened’ on the Mansion advent calendar at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/James Dobson.

Christmas outdoors at Attingham Park

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury is bringing a touch of magic and Christmas sparkle to the outdoors this December.
Read Article

Whittington Music Festival looks to the future

Trustees of Whittington Music Festival are looking to the future with plans being made for 2021 after this year's event was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
7.8 ° C
9 °
6.7 °
87 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Fri
7 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP