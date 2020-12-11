Bridgnorth man given suspended sentence for drug offences

A Bridgnorth man has been given a suspended sentence after officers carried out a drug warrant at his home.

Joshua Fellows appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday 4 December where he was given 32 weeks in a Young Offenders Institute, suspended for 32 weeks, along with 80 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay £100 in fees.

The conviction comes after police carried out a warrant at his home in March and found several snap bags of cannabis in his bedroom. The court heard that Fellows’ phone also evidenced that he was concerned in the supply of drugs.

Sergeant Kapil Pindoria said: “The Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT) in South East Shropshire have intensified enforcement activity against local drug dealers, particularly in Bridgnorth and Shifnal.

“Eight warrants have been carried out in the area under the Misuse of Drugs Act since January and eleven arrests have been made for separate drug related offences. Some investigations are ongoing.

“Local police officers and PCSOs from the SNT have also been working with schools to divert young people away from drugs and exploitation through educational activities.”

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

