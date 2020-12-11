Arrests made as hundreds of exotic animals saved during Telford warrants

Hundreds of exotic animals were rescued as part of a multi-agency operation in Telford yesterday.

Officers carried out warrants on four address throughout Telford and arrested a man and a woman both aged 32 on suspicion of fraud with regards to the importation and selling of exotic animals.

A unit at Three Trench Lock, Springfield Industrial Estate, Holyhead Road and an address in Wrockwardine were all searched with the Telford and Wrekin Council licencing team, the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the RSPCA.

Hundreds of exotic animals which we believe were imported from various countries were retrieved from the properties and taken by the RSPCA.

Sergeant Dougal Bell said: “This was a great example of multiagency working and I am extremely pleased with the outcome. Our problem solving team, Proactive CID and the Safer Neighbourhood Teams all worked tirelessly to execute this operation.

“The warrants were very successful and the results of our partnership work has led to the retrieval of a large number of exotic animals worth a large sum of money. Most importantly they are now in the safe hands of the RSPCA.

“We endeavour to assist our colleagues in the RSPCA to ensure animals are being treating well and if they are being sold it is in accordance with the correct licencing.”

