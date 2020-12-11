﻿£130,000 lifeline for Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Ludlow Assembly Rooms has been awarded an additional £130,000 from Arts Council England, which will enable the venue to complete the new cafe’s kitchen and purchase a new state of the art digital projector, both vital to its future sustainability.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms. Photo: Google Street View

The award – which is a top up to the Arts Council England’s capital grant – is part of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund, to support increased capital costs which are due to coronavirus or extended completion dates.

This funding will build on this Arts Council-funded project, along with funding from Shropshire Council, the European Regional Development Fund and LAR’s own fundraising initiative.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms is redeveloping its site by moving the main entrance to Castle Square and opening up the grand staircase. The Box Office and Visitor Information Centre will be combined and a new café serving local produce will be created for everyone to enjoy. The installation of a lift and ground floor toilet facilities will widen access to the venue. Much-needed upgrades to water and heating systems will help improve the environment reducing maintenance costs for the future.

Gareth Williams, Chair of Ludlow Assembly Rooms said: “Throughout our long period of closure for building works and then Coronavirus, we have stood by the community and Ludlow and by our hardworking staff. This funding means we can look ahead with confidence to being able to reopen in the spring, even if we still have small amounts of money to raise to finish the task we have set ourselves.”

Helen Hughes, Voluntary CEO of Ludlow Assembly Rooms said: “These last few months have been extraordinarily difficult for both the Trustees who manage the charity and for the staff, who have been unstinting in their support. This funding will act as a springboard for the opening of this much loved facility for the whole community of Ludlow.”

Peter Knott, Area Director, Arts Council England said: “We’re pleased to be supporting Ludlow Assembly Rooms to make their building more accessible, allowing more people to enjoy arts and culture. With changes to the main entrance and the box office as well as the addition of a new café, the visitor offer will be significantly upgraded. The grant will also ensure the building becomes more environmentally friendly with upgrades to water and heating systems.

“Our Capital Grants programme provides organisations with vital funding to ensure they have the right buildings and equipment to help them become more sustainable and innovative places, as they deliver exciting work to the public. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to increasing costs and time delays to many projects, so we’re delighted to offer additional funding to make sure these projects are completed, re-opened and of benefit to all.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “This funding will support this exciting work to transform the iconic Ludlow Assembly Rooms into a financially and environmentally sustainable home for Ludlow’s flagship rural arts and community centre. After two and a half years of closure and the misery of the pandemic, it will provide something really exciting for everyone in Ludlow to look forward to.”

