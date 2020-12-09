Four arrested following drug warrant in Wellington

Four people were arrested for drug offences after police carried out a warrant in Wellington on Friday.

Officers carried out the warrant at a property on Watling Street and arrested a boy 16, a woman 43, and two men aged 43 and 20, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

During the warrant, police officers seized a large quantity of drugs, phones and cash from the property.

All four arrested have since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Steve Tandy has said: “Our officers work tirelessly to tackle the supply of drugs and drug related crime throughout the county.

“We ask that members of the public who witness what they believe to be drug dealing or are concerned about suspicious activity contact the police on 101 or contact their local Safer Neighbourhood Team.”

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

