Police make fresh witness appeal following fatal collision in Woofferton

Police are re-appealing for witnesses following a collision in Woofferton where a woman sadly died.

At around 7.30pm on Friday 30 October, a blue Vauxhall Corsa and grey Skoda Fabia were involved in a head on collision on the A49.

The driver of the Skoda, an elderly woman, suffered serious injuries and sadly died as result.

PC Sian Price said: “We’ve received some information which has been extremely helpful however we believe there were some further witnesses at the scene who we would be keen to talk to.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident 578- of 30 October or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

