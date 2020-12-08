6.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Police make fresh witness appeal following fatal collision in Woofferton

By Shropshire Live

Police are re-appealing for witnesses following a collision in Woofferton where a woman sadly died.

At around 7.30pm on Friday 30 October, a blue Vauxhall Corsa and grey Skoda Fabia were involved in a head on collision on the A49.

The driver of the Skoda, an elderly woman, suffered serious injuries and sadly died as result.

PC Sian Price said: “We’ve received some information which has been extremely helpful however we believe there were some further witnesses at the scene who we would be keen to talk to.”

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting incident 578- of 30 October or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
News

News

First Covid-19 vaccination in Shropshire administered

The first Covid-19 vaccination to be given in Shropshire was administered at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital today.
Police make fresh witness appeal following fatal collision in Woofferton

Police are re-appealing for witnesses following a collision in Woofferton where a woman sadly died.
Amanda Caldwell

Concerns grow for missing Telford woman Amanda Caldwell

Concerns are growing for Telford woman Amanda Caldwell who has been missing since 30 November.
Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Lincoln City

Shrewsbury Town take a break from league action tonight to contest the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy against high-flyers Lincoln City.
Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Charlton Athletic

Shrewsbury Town rescue a well-deserved point in the last kick of the game against Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic.
Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Charlton Athletic

Steve Cotterill and his new look coaching set-up will be hoping to find that elusive home league win when Shrewsbury Town host Charlton Athletic.
Business

Business

Russ Cockburn of Cucumber PR

Quartet of contract wins puts Cucumber PR on course for record year

A no-nonsense approach to strategic media relations has helped an independent communications specialist secure a number of new client wins.
Corbetts the Galvanizers has been supplying world class hot dip galvanizing to thousands of customers across the UK and Europe for 160 years.

Record £1m month as historic galvanizer rises to the Covid-19 challenge

The UK’s oldest hot dip galvanizer is bouncing back from Covid-19 disruption after it processed a record amount of steel from one plant in a single month.
Nick Lovett, Managing Director of M3

M3 celebrates 21st birthday with £200,000 of new business wins

Two new creative contracts, worth more than £200,000, are helping a local full-service advertising agency celebrate its 21st birthday in style.
Features

Features

Eleanor Dixon with her new book THE GRACEFUL GHOST

Hope House to benefit from new children’s book by Shropshire author

Former ballet dancer turned author, Eleanor Dixon has promised half of the first year’s profits of her new children's book to Hope House.
Cards for Good Causes supports more than 250 national and local charities

Cards for Good Causes pop-up reopens in Ludlow

Cards for Good Causes in Ludlow has reopened in a new location for 2020 with social distancing and covid-19 precautions in place.
The lights and music will be on daily from 4:30pm through to 10pm

Charity Christmas lights shine bright in Higher Heath

For the third year running, a house in Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch will be decked with lights in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC).
Entertainment

Entertainment

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams to bring open-air show to Telford

Bryan Adams is coming to the UK next summer and will bring his spectacular open-air show to Telford QEII Arena in July.
The live highlights included the battle between chivalric heroes in the popular Tournament of Knights

Online audiences entertained by digital 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Audiences were treated to the authentic historic festivities of the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre when it was held online for the first time.
Severn Valley Railway is launching something really exciting from Bridgnorth this Christmas

Christmas is coming to the Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway launches its special Christmas services on Thursday 3rd December and is celebrating an enthusiastic take-up of seats on board its trains.
Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

