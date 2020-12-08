Concerns grow for missing Telford woman Amanda Caldwell

Concerns are growing for Telford woman Amanda Caldwell who has been missing since 30 November.



Amanda Caldwell

Police today made a second appeal for help in locating the missing 49-year-old.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 6 ins tall, medium build with short bobbed purple/grey hair.

It’s believed she may be wearing jogging bottoms, a sweatshirt or hoodie and trainers.

Enquiries are on-going to find her and police are asking anyone who has seen her to get in contact.

Anyone with information can report this to West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00589i 30 November.

