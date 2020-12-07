New proposals for future swimming provision in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet will next week be asked to agree that a new emerging preferred option for future swimming provision in Shrewsbury be explored in more detail.

The Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre

If approved this option could deliver swimming in Shrewsbury over two sites with a 25-metre 4-lane pool and an enhanced leisure offer in heart of the town on the Quarry site including a health spa, adventure play area, bistro and fitness stations as part of the Big Town Plan.

A new 25-metre 8-lane competition pool would also be installed at Shrewsbury Sports Village to provide a valuable facility for the whole of Shropshire.

The emergence of this option follows a detailed feasibility study into two original options from the Sport England study as agreed by Cabinet in February 2020. It enhances the original two site option and improves the potential commercial offer to customers, such as food and drink, and possible spa facilities.

The new option has been recommended by a cross-party Member Working Group as the emerging preferred option, based on the studies undertaken to date.

Cabinet will be asked to allow officers to report to a future Cabinet meeting with final recommendations on the preferred option, with outline design and costs, the outcome of any consultation and a recommended procurement route.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

“We’ve committed to retaining swimming provision at the Quarry and officers have been further investigating the ‘split site’ proposals which has seen a new preferred option emerge which I’m pleased has the support of a Cross Party Member Working Group.

“Option 4 looks to meet our strategic objectives and gives us an opportunity to transform the Quarry site into a quality, sustainable and energy efficient leisure destination that promotes positive physical and mental health and wellbeing while also improving the leisure offer at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

“Officers will need to carry out further due diligence on the preferred option and Cabinet can then be asked to consider and agree a recommended final option. We hope this will by June 2021.”

Subject to Cabinet approval, officers will take the next steps to investigate the affordability and deliverability of the preferred option and recommend a fully costed and budgeted proposal to Members in the summer with a deliverable programme.

