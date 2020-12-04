Temporary traffic lights to be in place as old gas main is replaced on The Mount, Shrewsbury

Temporary traffic lights are set to be in place on The Mount in Shrewsbury next month while Cadent Gas replace a section of old cast iron main between Barracks Lane and Bryn Road.

The gas main will be replaced between Barracks Lane and Bryn Road on The Mount in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

The two-way signals will be installed for the duration of the scheme which begins on

from 4 January 2021 for around one month, as the contractors will need to excavate within the road and footpath for the new polyethylene main to be installed.

A traffic management operative will manually control the lights from 7.30am to 9.30am, and from 4pm to 6.30pm.

As there will be an open excavation within the road across the junction leading onto Barracks Lane, a road closure will be required on Barracks Lane from 4 to 18 January, with traffic diverted via The Mount and Richmond Drive.

The anticipated completion date for the work is 9 February 2021.

