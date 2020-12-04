Severn Hospice goes global with Lights of Love service

A Shropshire charity will have a global audience on Sunday when it broadcasts its first ever virtual remembrance service.

The service is traditionally held in St Chad’s in Shrewsbury

Recorded in advance but airing live on its website at 4pm, Severn Hospice is hoping its Lights of Love event will still offer real comfort and community to those missing loved ones at Christmas.

The service is traditionally held in St Chad’s in Shrewsbury, attracting more than 2,000 people, but social distancing restrictions mean that’s not possible this year.

Instead, the charity worked with videographer Aaron Child and company Painted Life to create an online event which will allow people to still join together and feel part of something special. The event will broadcast as live so everyone watching will share the exact same moment when the lights of love are lit, just as they would if they were in St Chad’s.

Jess Druce, Severn Hospice’s area fundraiser, said: “When we realised that we would not be able to hold the service this year because of the pandemic, we turned to Aaron and asked him to create a special video for us.

“He really has done an amazing job. The tone of the service is just right – there are readings and moments of reflection as well as some beautiful music. We are so pleased with how the service has turned out and we hope that people will find comfort and peace when they watch on Sunday.

“A virtual event might not have been our preferred way of hosting Lights of Love but it does mean that no matter where they are in the world families and friends can join in together to remember loved ones all at the same time.”

Hundreds of supporters have asked for their loved ones to be named and remembered in the service and a special commemorative programme.

Jess added: “We can’t light up our tree in St Chad’s as we usually would, so our traditional tree outside our Shrewsbury hospice will have added poignancy this year. People are welcome to visit it whenever they wish but we’re asking they don’t congregate there, especially not when the service is on, as it won’t be safe from a social distancing point of view. We don’t want anyone to put themselves at risk and the tree will be up until at least Twelfth Night.”

To watch the service, head to the charity’s website at severnhospice.org.uk at 4pm on Sunday. Afterwards, the service will remain on the website, so it can be viewed whenever is convenient.

