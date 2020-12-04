High Sheriff fund to buy winter clothes, shoes and school books for vulnerable children

Some of the county’s most vulnerable children will be able to have winter clothes, shoes and school books thanks to the High Sheriff of Shropshire.

Dean Harris, High Sheriff of Shropshire

Dean Harris is giving £500 each to 40 primary schools in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, intended to be used to buy pupils winter clothing for school, as well as personal care items and equipment to help their learning such as stationery or books.

She said: “I know from headteachers across the county who I have met and spoken with, that this help is very much needed; will be appreciated by the children and families in receipt of the support; and will hopefully make a difference to them this winter and beyond.

“Childhood poverty and deprivation has been one of the key issues I have focused on during my year as High Sheriff, partly because I know the long-lasting impact adversity has throughout that child’s entire life. Covid restrictions mean I haven’t been able to visit as many schools as I wanted to during this year, but I hope this fund will go some way towards supporting those in some of our most deprived communities.”

The fund has been created thanks to the generosity of the county’s businesses including Aico, who had sponsored a charity ball Dean was set to host and provided an additional significant top-up to the fund. Sadly, the event has been cancelled due to the pandemic – but many of the sponsors and attendees who had already paid for tickets (as well as suppliers who have returned deposits) agreed she could keep the money and distribute it to local causes.

Donations have been gratefully received from Aico, Brewin Dolphin, Marches Care, Peakes Travel, Caroline Morgan Catering, Jimbo’s Bars, Wrekin Conveniences, Affinity Homecare, Hazles Farm Nursery and Clear Design.

Neal Hooper, Managing Director for headline sponsor Aico, said: “Dean has made a huge difference with her total commitment to the causes she has chosen to support. We are proud to be involved with her shrieval year.

“It is such a shame that the ball is being cancelled, it would have been a fitting conclusion to Dean’s year as High Sheriff of Shropshire. Her work though will continue to be impactful.”

Dean added: “As this was the inaugural High Sheriff’s Charity Ball in Shropshire it is very disappointing, but the Coronavirus restrictions have sadly meant I was unable to go ahead, despite being a sell-out! This is in much the same way so many fundraising events have been cancelled in Shropshire and further afield in the past nine months.

“I am so grateful for the amazing generosity of so many of the organisations involved in the planning which means local children will still benefit despite the event not going ahead. Thank you to my headline sponsors Aico for their ongoing support, which has had such a positive impact on Shropshire’s voluntary and charity organisations throughout my shrieval year so far.”

