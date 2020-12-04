Drug warrant leads to three arrests in Shrewsbury

Three people have been arrested for drug offences in Shrewsbury following a warrant.

Police carried out a warrant at Worcester Road on Monday. A 25-year-old man and two women aged 32 and 33 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Police found a substantial amount of drugs, suspected to be cocaine, which was seized from the property. The three arrested have been released under investigation.

Sergeant Rebecca Thomas said: “We are committed to disrupting the supply of drugs throughout Shropshire and this warrant saw a significant amount of drugs taken off the streets. I am really pleased with the outcome of the warrant and we will continue to take action to tackle any issue of drugs and keep our communities safer.”

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...