Two men arrested and drugs seized from address in Telford

Two men have been arrested after police officers carried out a warrant at an address in Sutton Hill this morning.

The two men aged 18 and 51 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Police seized a large amount of drugs from the property before taking the pair into custody where they currently remain.

Detective Sergeant Louise Hickman said: “This was a great result and we’re extremely pleased to have taken such a large quantity of drugs off of the streets.

“Tackling drug crime is a priority for us and we will continue to take action to disrupt the activity of those suspected of being involved in the supply of drugs to help make our communities safer.”

West Mercia Police is currently running ‘Protect’ – a campaign aimed at tackling serious and organised crime underpinned by Pursue, Prevent, Protect and Prepare.

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

