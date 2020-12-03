2.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Home News

Shropshire College receives top award for arts for a second time

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire College has been handed the top award in recognition of its art provision for a second time.

Rachel Schubert of Ellesmere College with the Artsmark Platinum Award
Rachel Schubert of Ellesmere College with the Artsmark Platinum Award

Ellesmere College has been reaccredited with its second Artsmark Platinum Award for its continuing commitment to providing high quality arts and cultural experiences for pupils and those in and around the community.

Arts Council England, which gives out the awards, praised the College for continually developing creative partnerships with organisations including Age Concern UK, local libraries and music links with many local schools including The Firs, and drama, dance and art links with a further four local primary schools.

With these organisations College pupils have held a range of creative arts workshops, music concerts, storytelling sessions and have also raised money for a broad range of charities including the British Red Cross and Hope House.

Rachel Schubert, Director of Drama at Ellesmere College, said she was delighted with the award.

She said: “Ellesmere College is very excited about being awarded Arts Mark Platinum Status for the second time in succession.

“Having received Platinum Status initially in 2015 – and as the only independent school in the

country to be awarded it – our re-submission has been an ongoing focus for all the Arts subjects since.

“Staff and students have consistently worked in partnership to provide young people from a number of different schools as well as our own these amazing opportunities to experience extended projects in Art, Dance, Drama, Music and Media outside our own school gates in the community.

“Since 2015 Ellesmere College has developed a number of links with Arts Professionals, worked on a number of case studies with student progress being a main focus as well as the development of creativity in the local community.”

Artsmark said Ellesmere College had successfully engaged staff and parents in artistic performances and concerts and that the number of pupils engaging with arts and cultural activities is ever increasing year on year impacting on student wellbeing, development and understanding of the world around them.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Two men arrested and drugs seized from address in Telford

Two men have been arrested after police officers carried out a warrant at an address in Sutton Hill this morning.
Read Article
Rachel Schubert of Ellesmere College with the Artsmark Platinum Award

Shropshire College receives top award for arts for a second time

A Shropshire College has been handed the top award in recognition of its art provision for a second time.
Read Article
Ryan Hatton was described by the Judge as a menace to young females. Image: West Mercia Police

Telford man jailed after being ‘stung’ by paedophile hunter group

A Telford man has been jailed after he was ‘stung’ by a paedophile hunter group. He was arrested and an investigation launched by Telford CID.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town once again concede late on as Steve Cotterill’s first league game in charge ends with a share of the spoils.
Read Article
Racing at Chelmarsh Sailing Club. Photo: Terry Gumbley

Chelmarsh Sailing Club shortlisted for national award

Chelmarsh Sailing Club has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award following a hugely successful year on the water despite the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Accrington Stanley

In a huge boost for Shrewsbury Town supporters, 2,000 of them will witness Steve Cotterill’s first league game in charge this evening.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Shropshire Chamber says Government needs to do more to help businesses

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is calling on the Government to ensure it is meeting five key tests to help power an economic recovery.
Read Article
Brian Evans, managing partner of Lanyon Bowdler

Shropshire law firm maintains excellent rankings in national guide

A Shropshire law firm has maintained its excellent rankings in a national guide, with 14 lawyers highlighted as recommended practitioners.
Read Article

New radio station aimed at the Shropshire business community launches online

A brand new online radio station aimed at the Shropshire business community has launched online.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The lights and music will be on daily from 4:30pm through to 10pm

Charity Christmas lights shine bright in Higher Heath

For the third year running, a house in Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch will be decked with lights in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC).
Read Article
Denise Kerr

Oswestry nursery manager launches debut children’s book

A manager from a local Oswestry Nursery, Jeanette Pearson-Tanner, has launched her debut children’s book – ‘The Pre School Detectives’.
Read Article
Year 5 have made an early bid in the hope of becoming the next ‘Reading Champions!

Readers reap the rewards at Ellesmere Primary School

Bookworms at Ellesmere Primary School have caught the reading bug with the launch of a new initiative to get them excited about literature.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The live highlights included the battle between chivalric heroes in the popular Tournament of Knights

Online audiences entertained by digital 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Audiences were treated to the authentic historic festivities of the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre when it was held online for the first time.
Read Article
Severn Valley Railway is launching something really exciting from Bridgnorth this Christmas

Christmas is coming to the Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway launches its special Christmas services on Thursday 3rd December and is celebrating an enthusiastic take-up of seats on board its trains.
Read Article
Judy Collins

Folk legend Judy Collins tops artist list for Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2021

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has made its first major line-up announcement for 2021 after managing to secure the majority of its performers from this year's festival that was postponed due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
2.7 ° C
3 °
2.2 °
93 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Thu
3 °
Fri
5 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
4 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP