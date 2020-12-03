Shropshire College receives top award for arts for a second time

A Shropshire College has been handed the top award in recognition of its art provision for a second time.

Rachel Schubert of Ellesmere College with the Artsmark Platinum Award

Ellesmere College has been reaccredited with its second Artsmark Platinum Award for its continuing commitment to providing high quality arts and cultural experiences for pupils and those in and around the community.

Arts Council England, which gives out the awards, praised the College for continually developing creative partnerships with organisations including Age Concern UK, local libraries and music links with many local schools including The Firs, and drama, dance and art links with a further four local primary schools.

With these organisations College pupils have held a range of creative arts workshops, music concerts, storytelling sessions and have also raised money for a broad range of charities including the British Red Cross and Hope House.

Rachel Schubert, Director of Drama at Ellesmere College, said she was delighted with the award.

She said: “Ellesmere College is very excited about being awarded Arts Mark Platinum Status for the second time in succession.

“Having received Platinum Status initially in 2015 – and as the only independent school in the

country to be awarded it – our re-submission has been an ongoing focus for all the Arts subjects since.

“Staff and students have consistently worked in partnership to provide young people from a number of different schools as well as our own these amazing opportunities to experience extended projects in Art, Dance, Drama, Music and Media outside our own school gates in the community.

“Since 2015 Ellesmere College has developed a number of links with Arts Professionals, worked on a number of case studies with student progress being a main focus as well as the development of creativity in the local community.”

Artsmark said Ellesmere College had successfully engaged staff and parents in artistic performances and concerts and that the number of pupils engaging with arts and cultural activities is ever increasing year on year impacting on student wellbeing, development and understanding of the world around them.

