Telford man jailed after being ‘stung’ by paedophile hunter group

A Telford man has been jailed after he was ‘stung’ by a paedophile hunter group.

Ryan Hatton was described by the Judge as a menace to young females. Image: West Mercia Police

Ryan Hatton, 35, of Springhill Crescent in Madeley, was caught after he thought he was speaking to a 12-year-old girl online.

He was arrested and an investigation launched by Telford CID.

During the team’s investigation evidence was found he had also been communicating with a 14-year-old girl who he had groomed.

On Tuesday 1 December he was sentenced to 7 years and 3 months at Shrewsbury Crown Court for two counts of sexual activity with a child, arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence and attempted causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

DC Richard Cowley, of Telford CID, said: “Hatton was described by the Judge as a menace to young females and I’m pleased he will now be in prison where he cannot prey on children.

“I’d like to thank the victim for her courage and strength during our investigation.”

Last month, the home office launched Something’s Not Right a campaign aimed at protecting children and young people from all forms of abuse.

