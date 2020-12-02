Aldi extends click-and-collect trial to three Shropshire stores

Aldi is launching click-and-collect services in Shropshire for the first time after extending its trial to three local stores.

Aldi Click & Collect is rolling out its trial to three Shropshire stores

Customers are now able to order from a full range of groceries online then collect them, in pre-booked one-hour collection slots, from the supermarket’s Telford and Bridgnorth and Newport stores.

On arrival at dedicated click-and-collect points in the store car park, customers will be able to have their shopping brought to their cars by Aldi colleagues contact-free, in line with social distancing rules.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Aldi’s quality products and unbeatable prices have never been so in demand.

“Extending this trial is about providing thousands more of our existing customers with another convenient way to shop with us, while also making Aldi accessible for many others who may not have shopped with us before.”

Aldi is set to extend its trial of click and collect to over 200 additional stores by Christmas.

As well as click-and-collect, Aldi is also trialling a rapid delivery service in partnership with Deliveroo and has recently extended the trial to almost 130 stores across the UK. Customers living near selected stores can order from a range of around 400 Aldi products and have them delivered to their doorstep in as little as 20 minutes.

