Witnesses sought after car set on fire in Telford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was set on fire in Telford last week.

The incident happened around 10pm on Tuesday 24 November in Stanmore Drive, Trench.

Police say that petrol was poured on to the car which was then set on fire.

The suspect was wearing trousers with distinctive fluorescent hoops on the legs, and may have suffered burns to their hands and face as a result of the incident.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00628_I_24112020, alternatively, information can be reported online at www.westmercia.police.uk

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

