6.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Man arrested as police seize drugs and cash in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

Police have arrested a man after cash and drugs worth thousands of pounds were discovered at a property in Shrewsbury.

It’s believed the drugs were intended to be sold to children and young people. Photo: West Mercia Police

The discovery was made after police visited an address in Porthill on Monday to arrest a man after a car was stopped in Shrewsbury in August and a quantity of cannabis was found inside the vehicle.

Once inside the property police discovered what is believed to be cocaine and cannabis worth thousands of pounds. Cash was also seized by officers.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

It’s believed the drugs were intended to be sold to children and young people.

Detective Sergeant Alex Sullivan said: “This is a significant amount of drugs, which we believe were intended to be sold to children and young people, taken off our street and is part of our on-going effort to pursue those involved in exploiting children and young people as part of our Protect campaign.”

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
