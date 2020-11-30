9.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 30, 2020
Shrewsbury Market Hall extends opening hours ahead of Christmas

By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Market Hall is giving shoppers and diners extra time to do their Christmas shopping and enjoy the market with extended opening hours in the lead up to Christmas.

Tracy Lewis, of Mistilley

The Market Hall, in Claremont Street, will open until 8pm for ‘Winter Warmer Wednesdays’ on December 2, 9 and 16 and ‘Stay Open Saturdays’ on December 5,12 and 19.

The majority of the market’s non-food retail stalls and cafes will stay open late.

Facilities Manager Kate Gittins said the extended opening times would give customers extra leisure time to shop for Christmas and enjoy a taste of the market’s eateries a little later into the evening in more relaxed surroundings.

“We’re extending the opening hours to give customers the opportunity to shop and eat in the market at less busy times,” she said.

“The market will open in the morning at 8am as usual on those Wednesdays and Saturdays and stay open until 8pm. People can come in to browse the retail stalls and grab a drink and a bite to eat.

“We will, as always, require customers to adhere to all the coronavirus guidelines on wearing masks, social distancing and providing contact details to the cafes for track and trace. There is a limit on the number of customers allowed in the building at any one time.”

The extended opening times will give local independent businesses in the market a much-needed boost ahead of Christmas after being closed or experiencing a drop in trade over the second lockdown. 

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Two arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing

Two people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing in Shropshire.
Overwhelming support for reducing traffic in Shrewsbury town centre, says survey

There is overwhelming support for reducing the number of vehicles driving through the centre of Shrewsbury, according to a survey.
Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

School Street initiative launches outside Shrewsbury primary school

A Shrewsbury street has today become the first ‘School Street’ in the county, enabling children to be dropped off and picked up in a safe and socially-distanced way.
FA Cup Round 2 Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Oxford City (AET)

Shrewsbury Town required extra time to edge past non-league Oxford City as Steve Cotterill takes charge for the first time.
FA Cup Round 2 Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Oxford City

The post Sam Ricketts era at Shrewsbury Town begins with a second round FA Cup tie against non-league Oxford City.
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town appoint Steve Cotterill as manager

Shrewsbury Town has moved swiftly to appoint vastly experienced Steve Cotterill on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Hanna Sebright with critical care paramedic Ryan Ferris at the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity headquarters

Shropshire Chamber welcomes Midlands Air Ambulance Charity as Corporate member

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which has an operational base at RAF Cosford, is the latest organisation to become a Corporate member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.
Claire Flavell, Director of Care at Bluebird Care Shropshire

Bluebird Care’s Claire Flavell reaches finals of Covid Heroes Awards

Claire Flavell, the Director of Care at Bluebird Care Shropshire, has reached the final of the Bluebird Care Covid Heroes Awards.
Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard welcome viewers to the latest show

Shropshire Business Live TV returns for its latest show

Shropshire Business Live TV, a collaboration between three local media organisations, returned on Thursday 26 November with a brand new live show.
The lights and music will be on daily from 4:30pm through to 10pm

Charity Christmas lights shine bright in Higher Heath

For the third year running, a house in Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch will be decked with lights in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC).
Denise Kerr

Oswestry nursery manager launches debut children’s book

A manager from a local Oswestry Nursery, Jeanette Pearson-Tanner, has launched her debut children’s book – ‘The Pre School Detectives’.
Year 5 have made an early bid in the hope of becoming the next ‘Reading Champions!

Readers reap the rewards at Ellesmere Primary School

Bookworms at Ellesmere Primary School have caught the reading bug with the launch of a new initiative to get them excited about literature.
Ludlow’s annual Medieval Christmas Fayre - Knight

Stage is set to enjoy online 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Final preparations are being made before the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre gets under way online this weekend.
Fundraiser Nic Sciarillo from Hope House in Oswestry

A great Christmas night out bought indoors by Hope House Children’s Hospices

While the traditional Christmas night out is probably off the table this year, Hope House Children’s Hospices will be bringing the big night out, in this December.
Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood at Blists Hill - Image ITV

Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood get into the swing of things at Blists Hill

Blists Hill Victorian Town has been visited by television celebrities Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood to film ITV show Shopping with Keith Lemon.
Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
