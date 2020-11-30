New post office branch opens in Shawbirch

A brand new Post Office has opened in Shawbirch bringing a range of services to the local community.

Blakemore SPAR on Acorn Way. Image: Google Street View

The new post office is open 6am – 10pm seven days a week and is located within Blakemore SPAR on Acorn Way.

The new branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the area. The new branch joins Admaston and Brooklands branches in bringing vital services to the area.

Blakemore Retail Post Office Implementation Manager Stewert Waldron said: “There has been a major extension and refurbishment of the store to add new products and services, including Greggs. As a community retailer we are delighted to offer post office services in our convenience stores; local residents can access a wide range of Post Office services during our shop opening hours – 112 hours a week.”

Damien Haydock, Post Office Multiples Account Executive, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best. We know how important our services are to customers, and we are confident that this brand new Post Office that this brand new Post Office alongside Admaston and Brooklands branches, will ensure that people in the Shawbirch area of Telford have easy access to our services.”

