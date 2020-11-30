9.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 30, 2020
New post office branch opens in Shawbirch

By Chris Pritchard

A brand new Post Office has opened in Shawbirch bringing a range of services to the local community.

Blakemore SPAR on Acorn Way. Image: Google Street View
The new post office is open 6am – 10pm seven days a week and is located within Blakemore SPAR on Acorn Way.

The new branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in the area. The new branch joins Admaston and Brooklands branches in bringing vital services to the area.

Blakemore Retail Post Office Implementation Manager Stewert Waldron said: “There has been a major extension and refurbishment of the store to add new products and services, including Greggs. As a community retailer we are delighted to offer post office services in our convenience stores; local residents can access a wide range of Post Office services during our shop opening hours – 112 hours a week.”

Damien Haydock, Post Office Multiples Account Executive, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best. We know how important our services are to customers, and we are confident that this brand new Post Office that this brand new Post Office alongside Admaston and Brooklands branches, will ensure that people in the Shawbirch area of Telford have easy access to our services.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Two arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing

Two people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing in Shropshire.
Overwhelming support for reducing traffic in Shrewsbury town centre, says survey

There is overwhelming support for reducing the number of vehicles driving through the centre of Shrewsbury, according to a survey.
Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

School Street initiative launches outside Shrewsbury primary school

A Shrewsbury street has today become the first ‘School Street’ in the county, enabling children to be dropped off and picked up in a safe and socially-distanced way.
FA Cup Round 2 Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Oxford City (AET)

Shrewsbury Town required extra time to edge past non-league Oxford City as Steve Cotterill takes charge for the first time.
FA Cup Round 2 Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Oxford City

The post Sam Ricketts era at Shrewsbury Town begins with a second round FA Cup tie against non-league Oxford City.
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town appoint Steve Cotterill as manager

Shrewsbury Town has moved swiftly to appoint vastly experienced Steve Cotterill on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Hanna Sebright with critical care paramedic Ryan Ferris at the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity headquarters

Shropshire Chamber welcomes Midlands Air Ambulance Charity as Corporate member

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which has an operational base at RAF Cosford, is the latest organisation to become a Corporate member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.
Claire Flavell, Director of Care at Bluebird Care Shropshire

Bluebird Care’s Claire Flavell reaches finals of Covid Heroes Awards

Claire Flavell, the Director of Care at Bluebird Care Shropshire, has reached the final of the Bluebird Care Covid Heroes Awards.
Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard welcome viewers to the latest show

Shropshire Business Live TV returns for its latest show

Shropshire Business Live TV, a collaboration between three local media organisations, returned on Thursday 26 November with a brand new live show.
The lights and music will be on daily from 4:30pm through to 10pm

Charity Christmas lights shine bright in Higher Heath

For the third year running, a house in Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch will be decked with lights in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC).
Denise Kerr

Oswestry nursery manager launches debut children’s book

A manager from a local Oswestry Nursery, Jeanette Pearson-Tanner, has launched her debut children’s book – ‘The Pre School Detectives’.
Year 5 have made an early bid in the hope of becoming the next ‘Reading Champions!

Readers reap the rewards at Ellesmere Primary School

Bookworms at Ellesmere Primary School have caught the reading bug with the launch of a new initiative to get them excited about literature.
Ludlow’s annual Medieval Christmas Fayre - Knight

Stage is set to enjoy online 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Final preparations are being made before the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre gets under way online this weekend.
Fundraiser Nic Sciarillo from Hope House in Oswestry

A great Christmas night out bought indoors by Hope House Children’s Hospices

While the traditional Christmas night out is probably off the table this year, Hope House Children’s Hospices will be bringing the big night out, in this December.
Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood at Blists Hill - Image ITV

Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood get into the swing of things at Blists Hill

Blists Hill Victorian Town has been visited by television celebrities Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood to film ITV show Shopping with Keith Lemon.
Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
