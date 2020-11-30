9.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, November 30, 2020
Home News

New Archdeacon for Ludlow

By Shropshire Live

The Diocese of Hereford has announced that Revd Fiona Gibson is to become the next Archdeacon of Ludlow.

Revd Fiona Gibson is to become the next Archdeacon of Ludlow
Revd Fiona Gibson is to become the next Archdeacon of Ludlow

This is the first time the Diocese of Hereford has appointed a woman to a senior position and marks a significant step forward for the Church of England in this rural Diocese.

Revd Fiona is currently Vicar of the Benefice of Cople, Moggerhanger and Willington in the Diocese of St Albans.

Her appointment follows the retirement of the Bishop of Ludlow, the Rt Revd Alistair Magowan, who was also Archdeacon of Ludlow, at the end of April.

The Bishop of Hereford, the Rt Revd Richard Jackson welcomed the appointment and said: “I am thrilled that Fiona will be joining us as Archdeacon of Ludlow. 

“This is a key appointment to our diocesan leadership team and the first woman to be appointed to the position of Archdeacon in Hereford Diocese.  She brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm, proven expertise in education and demonstrable fruitfulness in mission. She will share with me the in the oversight and missional leadership of our diocesan family as we proclaim Christ and grow new disciples.

“I very much look forward to working with her and Derek, our Archdeacon of Hereford to support our clergy, lay leaders and parishes across the Diocese.”

In her current role, Revd Fiona oversees three rural parishes, but started out working in education, qualifying as a teacher before beginning training for ordination just over 13 years ago.

Speaking of her appointment, Revd Fiona said: “I’m excited to take up the role of Archdeacon of Ludlow alongside Bishop Richard and the diocesan team.  I’m looking forward to getting to know the people of South Shropshire and being part of what God is doing in the Diocese as we look to the future.”

“My vision is to lead and accompany parishes as they seek to grow new disciples in their contexts, working with colleagues in shaping the diocesan vision for the coming years.”

Fiona will be moving to south Shropshire with her husband Dave early in 2021 and it is anticipated she will start in the new role in late April 2021.  She and Dave have two young adult children, both at university.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Two arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing

Two people have been arrested in connection with county lines drug dealing in Shropshire.
Read Article

Overwhelming support for reducing traffic in Shrewsbury town centre, says survey

There is overwhelming support for reducing the number of vehicles driving through the centre of Shrewsbury, according to a survey.
Read Article
Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

School Street initiative launches outside Shrewsbury primary school

A Shrewsbury street has today become the first ‘School Street’ in the county, enabling children to be dropped off and picked up in a safe and socially-distanced way.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

FA Cup Round 2 Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Oxford City (AET)

Shrewsbury Town required extra time to edge past non-league Oxford City as Steve Cotterill takes charge for the first time.
Read Article

FA Cup Round 2 Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Oxford City

The post Sam Ricketts era at Shrewsbury Town begins with a second round FA Cup tie against non-league Oxford City.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town appoint Steve Cotterill as manager

Shrewsbury Town has moved swiftly to appoint vastly experienced Steve Cotterill on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Hanna Sebright with critical care paramedic Ryan Ferris at the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity headquarters

Shropshire Chamber welcomes Midlands Air Ambulance Charity as Corporate member

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which has an operational base at RAF Cosford, is the latest organisation to become a Corporate member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce.
Read Article
Claire Flavell, Director of Care at Bluebird Care Shropshire

Bluebird Care’s Claire Flavell reaches finals of Covid Heroes Awards

Claire Flavell, the Director of Care at Bluebird Care Shropshire, has reached the final of the Bluebird Care Covid Heroes Awards.
Read Article
Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard welcome viewers to the latest show

Shropshire Business Live TV returns for its latest show

Shropshire Business Live TV, a collaboration between three local media organisations, returned on Thursday 26 November with a brand new live show.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The lights and music will be on daily from 4:30pm through to 10pm

Charity Christmas lights shine bright in Higher Heath

For the third year running, a house in Twemlows Avenue, Higher Heath, Whitchurch will be decked with lights in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity (MAAC).
Read Article
Denise Kerr

Oswestry nursery manager launches debut children’s book

A manager from a local Oswestry Nursery, Jeanette Pearson-Tanner, has launched her debut children’s book – ‘The Pre School Detectives’.
Read Article
Year 5 have made an early bid in the hope of becoming the next ‘Reading Champions!

Readers reap the rewards at Ellesmere Primary School

Bookworms at Ellesmere Primary School have caught the reading bug with the launch of a new initiative to get them excited about literature.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Ludlow’s annual Medieval Christmas Fayre - Knight

Stage is set to enjoy online 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Final preparations are being made before the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre gets under way online this weekend.
Read Article
Fundraiser Nic Sciarillo from Hope House in Oswestry

A great Christmas night out bought indoors by Hope House Children’s Hospices

While the traditional Christmas night out is probably off the table this year, Hope House Children’s Hospices will be bringing the big night out, in this December.
Read Article
Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood at Blists Hill - Image ITV

Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood get into the swing of things at Blists Hill

Blists Hill Victorian Town has been visited by television celebrities Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood to film ITV show Shopping with Keith Lemon.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
light intensity drizzle
9.8 ° C
10 °
9.4 °
87 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Mon
10 °
Tue
6 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
4 °
Fri
3 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP