New Archdeacon for Ludlow

The Diocese of Hereford has announced that Revd Fiona Gibson is to become the next Archdeacon of Ludlow.

This is the first time the Diocese of Hereford has appointed a woman to a senior position and marks a significant step forward for the Church of England in this rural Diocese.

Revd Fiona is currently Vicar of the Benefice of Cople, Moggerhanger and Willington in the Diocese of St Albans.

Her appointment follows the retirement of the Bishop of Ludlow, the Rt Revd Alistair Magowan, who was also Archdeacon of Ludlow, at the end of April.

The Bishop of Hereford, the Rt Revd Richard Jackson welcomed the appointment and said: “I am thrilled that Fiona will be joining us as Archdeacon of Ludlow.

“This is a key appointment to our diocesan leadership team and the first woman to be appointed to the position of Archdeacon in Hereford Diocese. She brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm, proven expertise in education and demonstrable fruitfulness in mission. She will share with me the in the oversight and missional leadership of our diocesan family as we proclaim Christ and grow new disciples.

“I very much look forward to working with her and Derek, our Archdeacon of Hereford to support our clergy, lay leaders and parishes across the Diocese.”

In her current role, Revd Fiona oversees three rural parishes, but started out working in education, qualifying as a teacher before beginning training for ordination just over 13 years ago.

Speaking of her appointment, Revd Fiona said: “I’m excited to take up the role of Archdeacon of Ludlow alongside Bishop Richard and the diocesan team. I’m looking forward to getting to know the people of South Shropshire and being part of what God is doing in the Diocese as we look to the future.”

“My vision is to lead and accompany parishes as they seek to grow new disciples in their contexts, working with colleagues in shaping the diocesan vision for the coming years.”

Fiona will be moving to south Shropshire with her husband Dave early in 2021 and it is anticipated she will start in the new role in late April 2021. She and Dave have two young adult children, both at university.

