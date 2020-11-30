Firefighters praise occupier following kitchen fire in Shrewsbury

The occupier of a third-floor apartment in Shrewsbury has been praised for their swift action in preventing a kitchen fire from spreading.

The fire involving an electrical appliance broke out in the kitchen of the apartment in Sandringham Court at around 6.15pm on Sunday.

In a tweet, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the swift action from the occupier in closing the doors helped prevent further damage to the property.

Shrewsbury crews dealt with an electrical appliance fire in the kitchen of this flat earlier this evening. Swift action from the occupier closing the doors helped prevent further damage to the property. #readywillingable #shrewsbury pic.twitter.com/2BQzJN1xce — Shrewsbury Station (@SFRS_Shrews) November 29, 2020

Twp fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an Operations and Fire Investigation officers.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, covering jet and positive pressure ventilation to clear the property of smoke.

