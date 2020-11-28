Bridgnorth man charged following ram raid at Wolverhampton Boots store

A Bridgnorth man has been charged with burglary following a ram raid at a Boots store in Wolverhampton city centre on Thursday.

Officers on patrol spotted the ongoing ram raid at Boots in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton at 11.50pm on Thursday night.

A police car was rammed by a red Vauxhall Corsa as it left the scene of the crime.

Over an hour later, a police car was in the Darlaston area of Walsall when it came across the same Corsa which is understood to have collided with cyclist Florentine Chinanga-Chou on Midland Road. The 19-year-old was confirmed dead at the scene.



The police car was not believed to be in pursuit of the Corsa at the time of the collision.

Five arrested

Five people were arrested as part of police enquiries into the collision and the earlier burglary at the Boots store.

Christopher Talbot aged 26 and from Bridgnorth was charged with burglary and appeared virtually before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court. He was remanded in custody for a next appearance on Friday 4 December.

A 39-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and death by dangerous driving has been released on bail while enquiries continue. As have a 33-year-old woman and 21-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

A 21-year-old woman detained on suspicion of burglary and death by dangerous driving has been released with no further action.

Tribute paid to cyclist

Florentine Chinanga-Chou suffered serious injuries after being struck by the Vauxhall Corsa on Midland Road in Darlaston and sadly died at the scene.

Florentine Chinanga-Chou

In a statement, his family said: “Florentine was such a gentle and soft spoken young man who often spoke of his plans for his future, a future which has been stolen in the cruellest of manner.

“He was hardworking and deeply caring not only towards his family but to all who came in contact with him. He loved listening to music and playing with his siblings.

“We cannot even begin to comprehend how he was literally ripped from our family while we slept. We will love and miss him deeply, with every passing moment. He has left a lasting impression in our hearts and lives.”

