Warning following spate of jewellery burglaries

Police are warning residents to take care of their family gold following a spate of burglaries across Shropshire.

There have been 15 incidents in the last month where homes have been broken into and jewellery has been taken.

Detective Sergeant Paul Smeilus said: “It is not uncommon for us to see an increase in this type of burglary at this time of year. During the festive season people understandably choose to wear their jewellery during the celebrations. Unfortunately, burglars then target the houses they believe will have the most accessible jewellery.

“We believe these people were target by burglars who know what they were looking for. They may have visited the property before hand and then returned with a vehicle to carry out the thefts. Please be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour in your area.

“It is therefore extremely important that when you are not wearing your jewellery you keep in a safe location, ideally a locked safe or drawer. It is also important to keep your home as secure as possible.”

