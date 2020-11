Two men have been arrested for drugs offences after a vehicle was stopped in Oswestry yesterday.

The vehicle was stopped by police officers in Cabin Lane and drugs were seized from the vehicle.

Two men from Birmingham were arrested.

The men aged 23 and 30 were charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The pair appeared via virtual court this afternoon and will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on January 6 2021.

Supporting Shropshire Live...