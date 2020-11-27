Electric vans help Telford & Wrekin Council to reduce carbon emissions

Telford & Wrekin Council has made a further step on its journey to become carbon neutral by 2030 this week as six new electric vehicles join its fleet.



Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for Climate Change with the new vans. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

In July 2019, the Council declared a climate emergency and made a commitment to ensure its activities and operations are carbon neutral by 2030.

The arrival of the new electric vans will help to reduce the Council’s emissions by around 6 tonnes CO2e per year.



The electric vans replace six conventional diesel vans. They will be used by the Highways and Enforcement teams for work around the borough.



Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for Climate Change, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to start replacing the diesel vehicles that currently make up our fleet with new environmentally friendly, economical electric vehicles.



“These new vans will ensure that we are fulfilling our promise to work to reduce the Council’s carbon emissions over the next decade.



“We are already looking to add a further three electric vans to the fleet and will continue to replace the older vans as needed.”



Additionally, the Council is looking to improve the network of electric vehicle charging points across the borough and hopes to be able to announce further investment on this very soon.

