Coronavirus: Total cases begin to decline in Telford and Wrekin

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Telford and Wrekin shows the beginnings of a decline, the latest weekly figures show.



While the number of new infections is falling compared with the previous week, it is still higher than the England average figure.



The news comes as Telford and Wrekin have been placed into Tier 2 restrictions from 2 December.

For the week ending 22 November, 448 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the borough, a 27% drop compared with last week’s total of 616 cases.

The seven day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 250 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 of population.

Infection rates in the over 60s in Telford and Wrekin, a higher risk group, are at 186 per 100k of population, while for those age 80 and over are at 314 per 100k of population – an even greater concern

Sadly, 11 more people from the borough have died from Covid-19 in the past week bringing the total borough deaths to 122. There were 84 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Telford and Shrewsbury hospitals, as of 22 November.

There remains significant pressure on Care providers and the NHS locally and Care and health leaders are urging people to continue to do all they can to prevent further spread.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Director for Public Health Liz Noakes said: “While I want to thank all residents who have responded to the call to get tested and this decrease in cases is welcome, it is too early to say if our numbers are going in the right direction – our total cases remain high particularly among older residents.

“The infection rate among the older population, who are at far greater risk, is worryingly high. Unless the infection rates in these age groups fall further, we can expect more hospitalisations and more strain on local Care and NHS resources.

“We must all work together to protect older and other vulnerable family members. We cannot let our guard down and must continue to do everything we can to stop the virus’ spread.

“The simplest thing we can all do is limit our social contact as much as possible and if you have any of the main symptoms, however mild, get tested straight away.

“As a council, we are again calling on people to get a precautionary test if they have a headache, aches and pains, feeling very tired for no good reason, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, and tummy ache in children.

“It has never been easier to get a test, which you can book 24/7 at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119, and with seven sites in the borough, you should be able to get a slot on the same day.

“We’ve seen an increase in people seeking precautionary tests, so thank you again to residents who have been responding and booking a test, if we can catch cases earlier we can prevent the spread.”

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “With restrictions being lifted, it remains crucial at this point that we continue to follow the rules in our fight against rising infection rates in Telford and Wrekin.

“We are looking forward to safely opening some of our services including our leisure services and libraries but, for the love of Christmas, please continue to follow the rules so we can potentially return to a less restricted way of life.

“Reducing our cases is a collective effort, only by working together can we ensure our numbers continue to decline – so I’d like to say thank you to those who have followed the rules.

“Please do not socialise indoors, you can meet outdoors but you must not meet in groups of more than six, continue to work from home if possible, and reduce the amount of journeys you make.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...