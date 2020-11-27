2.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 27, 2020
Home News

Coronavirus: Total cases begin to decline in Telford and Wrekin

By Shropshire Live

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Telford and Wrekin shows the beginnings of a decline, the latest weekly figures show.

While the number of new infections is falling compared with the previous week, it is still higher than the England average figure.

The news comes as Telford and Wrekin have been placed into Tier 2 restrictions from 2 December.

For the week ending 22 November, 448 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the borough, a 27% drop compared with last week’s total of 616 cases.

The seven day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 250 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 of population.

Infection rates in the over 60s in Telford and Wrekin, a higher risk group, are at 186 per 100k of population, while for those age 80 and over are at 314 per 100k of population – an even greater concern

Sadly, 11 more people from the borough have died from Covid-19 in the past week bringing the total borough deaths to 122. There were 84 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Telford and Shrewsbury hospitals, as of 22 November.

There remains significant pressure on Care providers and the NHS locally and Care and health leaders are urging people to continue to do all they can to prevent further spread.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Director for Public Health Liz Noakes said: “While I want to thank all residents who have responded to the call to get tested and this decrease in cases is welcome, it is too early to say if our numbers are going in the right direction – our total cases remain high particularly among older residents.

“The infection rate among the older population, who are at far greater risk, is worryingly high. Unless the infection rates in these age groups fall further, we can expect more hospitalisations and more strain on local Care and NHS resources.

“We must all work together to protect older and other vulnerable family members. We cannot let our guard down and must continue to do everything we can to stop the virus’ spread.

“The simplest thing we can all do is limit our social contact as much as possible and if you have any of the main symptoms, however mild, get tested straight away. 

“As a council, we are again calling on people to get a precautionary test if they have a headache, aches and pains, feeling very tired for no good reason, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, and tummy ache in children.

“It has never been easier to get a test, which you can book 24/7 at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119, and with seven sites in the borough, you should be able to get a slot on the same day.

“We’ve seen an increase in people seeking precautionary tests, so thank you again to residents who have been responding and booking a test, if we can catch cases earlier we can prevent the spread.”

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “With restrictions being lifted, it remains crucial at this point that we continue to follow the rules in our fight against rising infection rates in Telford and Wrekin.

“We are looking forward to safely opening some of our services including our leisure services and libraries but, for the love of Christmas, please continue to follow the rules so we can potentially return to a less restricted way of life.

“Reducing our cases is a collective effort, only by working together can we ensure our numbers continue to decline – so I’d like to say thank you to those who have followed the rules.

“Please do not socialise indoors, you can meet outdoors but you must not meet in groups of more than six, continue to work from home if possible, and reduce the amount of journeys you make.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Warning following spate of jewellery burglaries

Police are warning residents to take care of their family gold following a spate of burglaries across Shropshire.
Read Article

Two arrested after vehicle stopped in Oswestry

Two men have been arrested for drugs offences after a vehicle was stopped in Oswestry yesterday.
Read Article

Woman conned by courier fraudsters in Wem

Police are launching a fresh plea to the public to be aware of fraudsters after a woman was conned out of money in Wem.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town appoint Steve Cotterill as manager

Shrewsbury Town has moved swiftly to appoint vastly experienced Steve Cotterill on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Read Article
Halee Robinson pictured in the centre of the photo

Shropshire teenager nets England netball trial

A teenager at a Shropshire school has netted an England trial after twin sibling rivalry helped keep her netball training on track during lockdown.
Read Article
Students were presented with a prestigious Marches School sports honours tie

Marches students honoured for their impressive commitment to sport

The Marches School in Oswestry has held a special assembly to celebrate Year 10 students who have shown a great commitment to school sport.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Carl Jones and Chris Pritchard welcome viewers to the latest show

Shropshire Business Live TV returns for its latest show

Shropshire Business Live TV, a collaboration between three local media organisations, returned on Thursday 26 November with a brand new live show.
Read Article
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce responds to Chancellor’s statement

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed many of the measures announced to support the ‘economic emergency’ facing the county over the coming months.
Read Article
Joey and Julie Duhra of Jules Convenience

Family-run Telford business wins award for COVID response

A family-run Telford convenience store has been recognised for its role in spreading kindness and community spirit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Denise Kerr

Oswestry nursery manager launches debut children’s book

A manager from a local Oswestry Nursery, Jeanette Pearson-Tanner, has launched her debut children’s book – ‘The Pre School Detectives’.
Read Article
Year 5 have made an early bid in the hope of becoming the next ‘Reading Champions!

Readers reap the rewards at Ellesmere Primary School

Bookworms at Ellesmere Primary School have caught the reading bug with the launch of a new initiative to get them excited about literature.
Read Article
Dance School of the Year awards 2020 - Elite Dance Studios in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury dance school wins top awards

Elite dance studios have been celebrating after winning gold in the dance school of the year 2020 awards and for being this year’s Championing Positive Change winner.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Ludlow’s annual Medieval Christmas Fayre - Knight

Stage is set to enjoy online 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Final preparations are being made before the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre gets under way online this weekend.
Read Article
Fundraiser Nic Sciarillo from Hope House in Oswestry

A great Christmas night out bought indoors by Hope House Children’s Hospices

While the traditional Christmas night out is probably off the table this year, Hope House Children’s Hospices will be bringing the big night out, in this December.
Read Article
Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood at Blists Hill - Image ITV

Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood get into the swing of things at Blists Hill

Blists Hill Victorian Town has been visited by television celebrities Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood to film ITV show Shopping with Keith Lemon.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
2.8 ° C
4 °
2.2 °
91 %
1.5kmh
40 %
Fri
3 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
9 °
Tue
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP