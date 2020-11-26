Video showing attack on Telford schoolboy being treated as hate crime

A video circulating on social media showing a Sikh schoolboy being attacked by two other boys is being treated as a hate crime.

A still from the video circulating on social media

The incident involved students from Charlton School in Wellington and took place outside the school on Friday 13 November and is believed to be filmed by another student.

The school said in a statement that it had taken: “Swift, immediate and appropriate action, including sanctions and targeted intervention for the perpetrators.” and that they are co-operating fully with police.

West Mercia Police investigating

West Mercia Police say they are working with the school to ensure suitable action is taken and that the boys involved have been identified:

We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a boy being attacked by two other boys.

This is clearly an incredibly distressing incident. We would like to assure our communities that we are treating this as a hate crime and with the utmost seriousness.

Superintendent Jim Baker said: “The boys involved have been identified and our enquiries are continuing. This also includes joint working between our youth offending team and the school to ensure suitable action is taken.

“I know the video has caused significant concern amongst our communities. Our enquiries into the motivation around the incident are continuing and we are working with our local communities in Telford to provide reassurance.”

Charlton School response

The Charlton School said the incident involved a number of their students, on their way home from school and say measures are taken to protect students from any type of bullying:



“Charlton School works hard to provide a safe, nurturing environment where proactive measures are taken to ensure students are protected from any types of bullying.



Although this incident did not take place during the normal hours of the school day, we have taken full responsibility for working with all students involved, and the wider school community, to prevent any further such incident from occurring.



We are in contact with the parents of all those involved, who tell us they are satisfied with the actions we have taken. The school is also working closely with the local Sikh community and it’s leaders at this time.”

Councillor Rajash Metha

Councillor Rajash Metha and chair of Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council is aware of the video.

He responded with a personal statement: “As chair of Telford & Wrekin Interfaith council we condemn any sort of bullying and violence and we will work closely with everyone including Telford & Wrekin Council to try and educate, protect and reassure community cohesion in the town. I have sent a message to the family and will meet/discuss/support them however I can.”

