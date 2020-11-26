8.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 26, 2020
Home News

Telford College to expand into in the town’s ‘station quarter’

By Shropshire Live

Telford College is looking to set up a base in the town’s fast-growing ‘station quarter’ to deliver an exciting new range of maths and digital courses.

An aerial view of the land earmarked for the Station Quarter development
An aerial view of the land earmarked for the Station Quarter development

The Maths & Digital Education and Enterprise Hub plans are a collaboration between the college, Telford & Wrekin Council, and other partners.

From January, a pilot project will be up and running to deliver innovative maths skills, including A level qualifications. 

Working in partnership with T&W we will operate from Addenbrooke House, creating a hi-tech delivery base for this type of provision.

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, said: “We see this as being a unique alliance between industry and education.

“Telford and Wrekin’s ambitions are in line with those of Telford College and other partners – the collaborative approach is very powerful.

“We have been in dialogue with the council and other partners including Telford Business Board over these proposals for the past six months, and things are now really starting to take shape.

“In the short-term Telford College will be setting up a pilot project early next year, whilst also working on a longer-term vision with the University of Wolverhampton and other partners, to create a collaborative learning hub.

“There are some exciting plans to grow Telford’s station quarter, and we see it as a tremendous opportunity to create an ambitious and exciting innovation centre right at the heart of it.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to expand our provision in a way which is accessible to a greater proportion of people across the borough, and which would raise people’s aspirations.

“It’s also about supporting local employers to ensure they can develop the sort of workforce they require – and help to retain these important skills in the town.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “It’s a Council priority that our young people and working adults receive the education and training they need to secure and maintain employment in an ever changing job market.

“The plans for ‘station quarter’ gives us the opportunity to work with Telford College, link with business partners and equip our workforce with high quality, industry ready skills that will serve the borough well as we move into an increasingly digital world.

“This centre of excellence will also attract new investment into the town, help drive productivity across our business sectors and turbo charge opportunities for our residents and communities.”

The new Telford College base would serve as an innovation centre and accelerator hub for employers, with close links to the borough’s schools, business support organisations, including Telford Business Board and community groups.

Mr Guest added: “Maths and digital qualifications are a vital pathway to higher quality and better paid career opportunities for the people of Telford.

“We are talking about equipping people for careers in sectors such as cybersecurity, AI and robotics, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, wireless technologies, 5G innovation, and a whole lot more.

“The future of education needs to be built around imaginative and creative collaboration, and we are keen to work closely with partners across the business, school and local government sectors.

“Statistics show that young people in Telford & Wrekin have aspirations which are lower than the national average.

“This new project has the potential to open more people’s eyes to what is possible, right on their doorstep.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Coronavirus: Tier 2 High alert restrictions for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

The county has been placed into Tier 2: High alert in the latest announcement from the Government when the lockdown is lifted.
Read Article
Charlton School attack - video still

Video showing attack on Telford schoolboy being treated as hate crime

A video circulating on social media showing a Sikh schoolboy being attacked by two other boys is being treated as a hate crime.
Read Article
An aerial view of the land earmarked for the Station Quarter development

Telford College to expand into in the town’s ‘station quarter’

Telford College is looking to set up a base in the town’s fast-growing ‘station quarter’ to deliver an exciting new range of maths and digital courses.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Cricketers at Ellesmere College

Cricketing royalty bowled over by college achievements

Ellesmere College has retained its place in the Top 100 Senior Schools for cricket in the UK - for the fourth year running!
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town sack Sam Ricketts

Shrewsbury Town Football Club Manager Sam Ricketts and Assistant Manager Dean Whitehead have left the club.
Read Article

Match Report: MK Dons 2 – 2 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town inexplicably surrender a two-goal lead as the pressure continues to intensify on the beleaguered Sam Ricketts.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire Business Live TV returns for its latest show

Shropshire Business Live TV, a collaboration between three local media organisations, returns today at 12.30pm with a brand new live show.
Read Article
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce responds to Chancellor’s statement

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed many of the measures announced to support the ‘economic emergency’ facing the county over the coming months.
Read Article
Joey and Julie Duhra of Jules Convenience

Family-run Telford business wins award for COVID response

A family-run Telford convenience store has been recognised for its role in spreading kindness and community spirit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Dance School of the Year awards 2020 - Elite Dance Studios in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury dance school wins top awards

Elite dance studios have been celebrating after winning gold in the dance school of the year 2020 awards and for being this year’s Championing Positive Change winner.
Read Article
Melanie Davies from Ellesmere will appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas

Ellesmere knitter to appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas

Christmas began in October for Melanie Davies from Ellesmere as she was chosen to appear on Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas to create a festive jumper as part of one of the competition episodes.
Read Article
Sandra Speck, a long-time supporter of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Heel digs help lifesaving helicopter missions

Shropshire-based line-dancing teacher, Sandra Speck, has raised enough money to fund 85 Midlands Air Ambulance Charity lifesaving missions.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Ludlow’s annual Medieval Christmas Fayre - Knight

Stage is set to enjoy online 2020 Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Final preparations are being made before the annual Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre gets under way online this weekend.
Read Article
Fundraiser Nic Sciarillo from Hope House in Oswestry

A great Christmas night out bought indoors by Hope House Children’s Hospices

While the traditional Christmas night out is probably off the table this year, Hope House Children’s Hospices will be bringing the big night out, in this December.
Read Article
Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood at Blists Hill - Image ITV

Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood get into the swing of things at Blists Hill

Blists Hill Victorian Town has been visited by television celebrities Keith Lemon and Richard Blackwood to film ITV show Shopping with Keith Lemon.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Karen Lee of The Walnut

Wellington’s Walnut restaurant is on the move

An award-winning Wellington restaurant has announced exciting plans to move premises and diversify its offer.
Read Article
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
8.7 ° C
9 °
8.3 °
81 %
1.5kmh
40 %
Thu
8 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP