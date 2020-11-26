Overnight closures for A442 roadworks between Crudgington and Waters Upton

Part of the A442 is to close between Crudgington and Waters Upton for overnight works to improve the condition of the road.



The work, which is weather dependent, is due to begin on Monday 30 November and last two weeks, running overnight between 7pm and 6am.

Cllr Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration said: “This work is to repair cracks and joints in the road through structural patching and joint sealing. It is also in preparation for the road to be surfaced dressed next year.



“There will be temporary traffic lights and diversions in place when the work is carried out at night and we will maintain access for residents, business users and emergency vehicles throughout.



“It’s part of our vision to ‘Keep Telford Moving’ which involves investing £22m in this financial year to deliver 200 improvement schemes across the borough. The funding for the work has come from the Council’s highway capital programme as part of its ‘Pride in Our Community’ programme to make the borough a better place to live, work and visit.”

The programme of structural patching and joint sealing is due to start between Sleep Farm, Crudgington and River Lane, Waters Upton on 30th November 2020 for 2 weeks (Monday to Friday 19:00 – 06:00) with a due end date of 11 December. The work is, however, weather dependant and the programme dates shown may be subject to change:

The Project is being delivered by our principal contractor Balfour Beatty with sub-contractors for Resurfacing (Tarmac), Ironwork (G & N Groundworks), Traffic Management (Quantum) and lining (WJ UK).

Traffic will be managed by using a road closure on different phases of the Scheme either side of the junction with the B5063 (for further details please see resident letter/phasing plan attached) with a full diversion in place around each phase of the works with all other traffic being managed with temporary traffic signals, due to deep excavation being left open during the day time period (we will only use these where necessary.

