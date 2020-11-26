Homes damaged following explosion at property in Cressage

Emergency services were called to an explosion at a property in Cressage this morning involving an LPG gas cylinder.

Firefighters were called to Severn Way in Cressage at around 11.07am.

A fire was spotted before the explosion which was heard for several miles around.

Local residents were alerted to the fire by a neighbour and nobody was reported to have been injured in the explosion.

Six fire appliances were sent to the incident from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

Operations, Fire Investigation and Safety officers were in also in attendance along with police officers. Crews used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to tackle the fire.

Other nearby residents were advised to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.

It’s understood a number of properties were damaged in the blast.

Supporting Shropshire Live...