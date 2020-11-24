Witness appeal following police vehicle collision in Telford

An appeal for witnesses has been made after a police vehicle was involved in a collision with a car in Telford on Saturday evening.

The collision happened on Saturday 21 November at 6.10pm on Castlefields Way in Madeley between a police vehicle and VW Polo.

The police vehicle was responding to an emergency call when the vehicles collided.

Although extensive damage was caused to both vehicles, no-one was injured.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, in particular the drivers of a dark coloured Golf Estate and Silver Vauxhall Corsa who were travelling from the direction of Aqueduct towards Madeley.

The drivers and any witnesses are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 463_I_21112020 or online under the Tell Us About section at: www.westmercia.police.uk

