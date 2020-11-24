11.1 C
Social distancing measures in place in Shropshire’s market towns from 3 December

By Martin Childs

Shropshire Council has issued details of the social distancing measures that will be in place in Shropshire’s market towns when the current lockdown ends.

Barriers at the top of Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury – Image: Shropshire Council

The measures, first introduced in June, follow the latest Government guidance and are to ensure that people can safely visit the county’s towns in the run-up to Christmas.

Some were removed at the start of lockdown, whilst others stayed in place.

From 3 December the following measures will apply.

Shrewsbury Social Distancing

In Shrewsbury, High Street will be closed to motorised traffic between its junctions with Wyle Cop and Milk Street daily between 11am and 4pm. Prior to lockdown the closure ended at 6pm.

During the closure times, pedestrians will be able to use the entire highway space on this section of High Street. Traffic will be rerouted via Town Walls, Murivance, St Chad’s Terrace, Claremont Bank and Lower Claremont Bank.

During these hours, Wyle Cop will be closed uphill, but remain open downhill, and with new barriers in place to make the road safer for cyclists.

Social distancing measures on Castle Street will remain, though the closures on Victoria Avenue will not be reinstated but will be kept under review.

On Pride Hill council officers will be reviewing street furniture and planters to see if further space can be created to assist with social distancing.

Ludlow Social Distancing

Ludlow will see the closure of King Street between 10am and 3pm on Friday and Saturday will be reinstated.

Other areas

Measures in place in Much Wenlock (High Street), Oswestry (Church Street), Church Stretton (High Street) and Bishop’s Castle (High Street) have remained in place during the lockdown, and will remain from 3 December.

Safely visit our market towns

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Over the past few days we’ve carefully considered which social distancing measures should be reintroduced, which should remain and which should be altered.

“We’ve consulted with partners in the market towns and considered the latest available data and guidance, and we’re happy that we’ll have measures in place that will enable people to safely visit our market towns in the run-up to Christmas, in line with social distancing guidelines.

“We hope that these measures, along with free parking in Shropshire Council car parks from 3 December, will encourage people to visit our market towns in the coming weeks and support our local traders.”

More Information

For more information about the measures that are, and will be, in place, visit the Shropshire Council website: https://www.shropshire.gov.uk/traffic-management/social-distancing-in-shropshire-market-towns/

Martin Childs
Martin Childs is the Features writer at Shropshire Live. You can contact Martin by emailing martin.childs@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Social distancing measures in place in Shropshire's market towns from 3 December

