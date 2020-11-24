Car damaged in Shrewsbury road rage incident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road incident on the A5 near Shrewsbury on Sunday.

On Sunday 11 October at around 11.20am a white BMW and a Honda Motorbike were on the westbound carriageway of the A5 By Pass in Shrewsbury when the motorists were involved in an altercation.

It was reported that the motorcyclist stopped on the carriageway and confronted the BMW driver at Dobbies roundabout.

Both then continued on their journeys and stopped again prior to Woodcote roundabout (Royal Shrewsbury Hospital turning) where the motorcyclist confronted the BMW driver and allegedly caused damage to the BMW.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or has witnessed the incident should contact PC Wagg on 07870 219414 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

