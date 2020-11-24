14 years imprisonment for Shifnal man for child sex offences

A Shifnal man found guilty for non-recent child sex offences was sentenced yesterday at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

80-year-old Edgar Collins, from Shifnal, was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment after a jury found him guilty of sexual assault, indecency with a child and indecent assault.

He was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 23 November.

It follows an investigation by Telford CID.

Detective Constable Richard Cowley, said: “I would like to thank the victims and their families in this case for their courage, bravery and vigour during our investigation.



“I hope that other victims of sexual offences will take strength and encouragement from this verdict and come forward and report any offences to us, regardless of when they took place.”

