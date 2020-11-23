10.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Two arrested in south Shropshire as part of rural crime initiative

By Shropshire Live

Two men have been arrested in south Shropshire after police carried out an initiative aimed at making rural communities safer.

Operation Whitebeam sees police carry out high visibility patrols to deter criminals and provide reassurance to rural communities.

During the operation carried out on Thursday 19 November a vehicle was stopped and searched. A large quantity of cannabis and cocaine were found inside.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant Damien Kelly said: “Operation Whitebeam is an on-going operation to target criminals travelling into our rural areas to commit crime.

“We know rural crime has a significant impact on our rural communities and want to provide reassurance to people living, working and visiting our rural areas that we are doing all we can to prevent this.

“This is now the fifth Operation Whitebeam we have carried and we will carry out more over the coming months.”

Shropshire Live
Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Coronavirus: Lack of social distancing sees patrols stepped up in north Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council and West Mercia Police officers are stepping up patrols around the north Shrewsbury area following reports of people not social distancing.
Woman suffers suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

A woman suffered suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a property in South Shropshire on Saturday evening.
Match Preview: MK Dons V Shrewsbury Town

The pressure continues to build on under-fire Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town remain rooted in the bottom four ahead of their trip to MK Dons.
Match Report: Ipswich Town 2 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

An agonising defeat for Shrewsbury Town as they once again concede a late goal and end up leaving Suffolk with nothing to show for their endeavours.
Match Preview: Ipswich Town V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town face a daunting away trip to promotion favourites Ipswich as the visitors seek just their second league win of the campaign.
Beth Heath receiving Shropshire Festivals’ UK Business Hero 2020 award

Shropshire Festivals shortlisted for Rural Business Award

Shropshire Festivals is in the running to be named one of the best rural businesses in the UK after being shortlisted for a Rural Business Award.
Miranda Ashwell, Health Engagement Officer at Lingen Davies who entered the Samuel Wood Champion a Charity competition and won £100 for her nominated charity, Lingen Davies

Shropshire estate agents champion a charity competition

A Shropshire estates agents, which has been supporting the community wherever it can through the pandemic, asked people to ‘champion a charity’ to receive a financial gift.
Company of the Year - Aico celebrating

Winners crowned at 2020 Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards

Oswestry-based Aico has been crowned Company of the Year at this year's Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.
One of the Princess turning beds in use at Ethos

Shropshire charity launches £36,000 appeal for specialist beds

A Shropshire charity which helps people with life-changing physical disabilities achieve independent lives has launched a £36,000 appeal for specialist equipment.
Oliver with his mum Bethan

Oliver’s Story Helps to Spread Awareness of Vital Children’s Hospice Services

A young mum and her two-year-old son are helping Hope House Children’s Hospices to spread awareness of the importance of their services been to families with seriously ill children during 2020.
Festival chair, Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature goes Global!

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is going 'virtual' for 2020 and taken to the internet to bring this year’s events to an even wider audience.
Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
