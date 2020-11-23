Two arrested in south Shropshire as part of rural crime initiative

Two men have been arrested in south Shropshire after police carried out an initiative aimed at making rural communities safer.

Operation Whitebeam sees police carry out high visibility patrols to deter criminals and provide reassurance to rural communities.

During the operation carried out on Thursday 19 November a vehicle was stopped and searched. A large quantity of cannabis and cocaine were found inside.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant Damien Kelly said: “Operation Whitebeam is an on-going operation to target criminals travelling into our rural areas to commit crime.

“We know rural crime has a significant impact on our rural communities and want to provide reassurance to people living, working and visiting our rural areas that we are doing all we can to prevent this.

“This is now the fifth Operation Whitebeam we have carried and we will carry out more over the coming months.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...