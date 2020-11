A woman suffered suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a property in South Shropshire on Saturday evening.

Firefighters and an ambulance crew were called to the property in Clungunford at just before 9pm.

A fire crew from Craven Arms administered first aid and oxygen therapy to the casualty.

The woman was left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Fire crews ventilated the property.

