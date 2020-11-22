River search carried out in Shrewsbury following reports of man in water

A search of the River Severn was carried out in Shrewsbury last night after reports a man had been seen in the water.

The search was carried out following reports a man had been seen in the water near the Castle Walk footbridge

Firefighters along with police officers and support from the National Police Air Service carried out a search although no person was found.

The alarm was raised at just after 8pm on Saturday in the area of the Castle Walk Footbridge.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says a thorough search was made by crews with no heat sources or sightings of anyone in the water and no casualty found.

The search was called off at around 9.48pm.

