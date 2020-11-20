Driver cut free after car ends up down embankment in Leebotwood

A man was cut free by firefighters after the vehicle he was driving ended up down an embankment last night.

West Midlands Ambulance Service West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident at around 8.05pm in Leebotwood.

Five fire appliances including the Pinzgauer and the Rescue Tender mobilised from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews used a ladder, cutter and spreaders and winches at the scene to release the trapped driver.

The man was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment for injuries not thought to be serious.

