10.7 C
Shropshire
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Home News

Coronavirus: Cases remain high in Telford and Wrekin

By Shropshire Live

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Telford and Wrekin remains stubbornly high despite the national lockdown, the latest weekly figures show.

The latest seven day figures shows that, while the number of new infections fell very slightly compared with the previous week, it is still 26% higher than the England average figure.

The seven day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 332 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 of population.

There were 70 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Telford and Shrewsbury hospitals, with 7 in ITU

Sadly, 3 more people from the borough have died from Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total borough deaths to 111.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Director for Public Health Liz Noakes said: “This is still a deeply concerning situation –  our rates remain stubbornly high.

“Hospital admissions for COVID here are rising very steeply and the infection rate among the older population, who are at far greater risk, is worryingly high. Unless the infection rates in these age groups fall further, we can expect more hospitalisations, more strain on local NHS resources and, inevitably more deaths.

“We must all work together to protect older and other vulnerable family members.  We cannot let our guard down and must continue to do everything we can contact to stop the virus’ spread.

“The simplest thing we can all do is limit our social contact as much as possible and if you have any of the main symptoms, however mild, get tested straight away. 

“It has never been easier to get a test, which you can book 24/7 at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119, and with seven sites in the borough, you should be able to get a slot on the same day.”

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “We are now at a crucial stage in our fight against rising infection rates in Telford and Wrekin.

“Our hospital, NHS staff and our older generations need us to all play our part and do the right thing, and use the remaining two weeks of lockdown to really push back the rate of infection.

“For the love of Christmas and the hope for a return to a less restricted way of life, keep following the rules.

“Please stay home, only leave home for food, medical reasons, exercise, education, and work from home if you can.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Free parking in Shropshire Council car parks from 3 December

Parking in Shropshire Council car parks will be free from 11am to 6pm between December 3 and 17 January, to provide the county’s town centre traders with a welcome boost.
Read Article

Driver cut free after car ends up down embankment in Leebotwood

A man was cut free by firefighters after the vehicle he was driving ended up down an embankment last night.
Read Article
The barriers and new priority system in place at Belvidere Bridge. Photo: Shropshire Council

Trial safety measures put in place at Shrewsbury bridge

Shropshire Council has installed new trial measures to improve road safety and encourage social distancing on Belvidere Road Bridge in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Ipswich Town V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town face a daunting away trip to promotion favourites Ipswich as the visitors seek just their second league win of the campaign.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town striker urges Sam Ricketts to keep believing in his philosophy

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dean Edwards has urged Sam Ricketts to not abandon his principles in the face of supporter unrest.
Read Article
Ethan Harris at the European Junior Tour

Nine year old swings onto golf scene with help from Shropshire college

An Ellesmere College student who took up golf to work on his focus for other sports has won a major competition and could end up playing in California.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Andrew Goddard, joint executive chairman of Paterson Enterprises

Champion support for Hope House as Shrewsbury businesses donate £2,000

Christmas has arrived a month early for Hope House children’s hospices thanks to a £2,000 donation from two Shropshire businesses.
Read Article
The team at the historic 18th century Tilly Raven pub in Wem

Shropshire craft beer and eatery chain prepares for post-lockdown trade

Shropshire craft beer and eatery chain, Craft & Jam, has partnered with West Bromwich business technology provider, Langley Business Systems, to prepare for post-lockdown trade.
Read Article
Marches businesses are being given help to export

Export Academy launched to help companies reach new markets

A new Export Academy has been launched to help businesses across the Marches target international markets.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the Princess turning beds in use at Ethos

Shropshire charity launches £36,000 appeal for specialist beds

A Shropshire charity which helps people with life-changing physical disabilities achieve independent lives has launched a £36,000 appeal for specialist equipment.
Read Article
Oliver with his mum Bethan

Oliver’s Story Helps to Spread Awareness of Vital Children’s Hospice Services

A young mum and her two-year-old son are helping Hope House Children’s Hospices to spread awareness of the importance of their services been to families with seriously ill children during 2020.
Read Article

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Festival chair, Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature goes Global!

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is going 'virtual' for 2020 and taken to the internet to bring this year’s events to an even wider audience.
Read Article
Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Read Article
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
10.7 ° C
11 °
10.6 °
81 %
5.1kmh
100 %
Sat
11 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
8 °
Tue
11 °
Wed
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP