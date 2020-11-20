Coronavirus: Cases remain high in Telford and Wrekin

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Telford and Wrekin remains stubbornly high despite the national lockdown, the latest weekly figures show.



The latest seven day figures shows that, while the number of new infections fell very slightly compared with the previous week, it is still 26% higher than the England average figure.

The seven day infection rate for Telford and Wrekin is 332 confirmed cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 of population.

There were 70 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Telford and Shrewsbury hospitals, with 7 in ITU

Sadly, 3 more people from the borough have died from Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total borough deaths to 111.



Telford & Wrekin Council’s Director for Public Health Liz Noakes said: “This is still a deeply concerning situation – our rates remain stubbornly high.

“Hospital admissions for COVID here are rising very steeply and the infection rate among the older population, who are at far greater risk, is worryingly high. Unless the infection rates in these age groups fall further, we can expect more hospitalisations, more strain on local NHS resources and, inevitably more deaths.

“We must all work together to protect older and other vulnerable family members. We cannot let our guard down and must continue to do everything we can contact to stop the virus’ spread.

“The simplest thing we can all do is limit our social contact as much as possible and if you have any of the main symptoms, however mild, get tested straight away.

“It has never been easier to get a test, which you can book 24/7 at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119, and with seven sites in the borough, you should be able to get a slot on the same day.”

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “We are now at a crucial stage in our fight against rising infection rates in Telford and Wrekin.

“Our hospital, NHS staff and our older generations need us to all play our part and do the right thing, and use the remaining two weeks of lockdown to really push back the rate of infection.

“For the love of Christmas and the hope for a return to a less restricted way of life, keep following the rules.

“Please stay home, only leave home for food, medical reasons, exercise, education, and work from home if you can.”

