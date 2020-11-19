2.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Home News

Oswestry man sentenced to 20 years for child sex offences

By Shropshire Live

A man from Oswestry has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to child sex offences.

David Boulton. Image: West Mercia Police
David Boulton. Image: West Mercia Police

David Boulton was given the prison sentence on Tuesday, 17 November, at a Shrewsbury Crown Court hearing.

The 60-year-old, from Langland Road in Oswestry, had been charged with 21 offences including rape of a child under 13, sexual assault, causing/inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images.

The sentencing follows an investigation by Shropshire’s Protecting Vulnerable People team.

Detective Inspector Mat Crisp, said: “This was a particularly disturbing case and I’m pleased this man will now face a considerable amount of time in prison for his vile actions.

“It can take great courage for victims of abuse to come forward and I hope that this sentence sends a positive message to any victims who may have doubts about speaking out that we can achieve outcomes such as this, which helps provide some comfort for the victims and their families.”

Earlier this week the Home Office launched ‘Something’s Not Right’ aimed at protecting victims of abuse, whether physical, sexual or exploitation.

The campaign, in partnership with the NSPCC, The Children’s Society and Barnardo’s encourages children and young people to recognise different forms of abuse and report it.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

David Boulton. Image: West Mercia Police

Oswestry man sentenced to 20 years for child sex offences

A man from Oswestry has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to child sex offences.
Read Article

Government funding will help to progress hospitals reconfiguration

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals is to receive £6.3 million pounds of Government funding to move forward with plans to transform hospital services in the county.
Read Article

New CCTV system installed in Ludlow

A new CCTV system has been installed in Ludlow, thanks to funding from Ludlow Town Council and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Ethan Harris at the European Junior Tour

Nine year old swings onto golf scene with help from Shropshire college

An Ellesmere College student who took up golf to work on his focus for other sports has won a major competition and could end up playing in California.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 3 Swindon Town

Shrewsbury Town’s wait for their first home league victory of the campaign rumbles on as they concede an agonising late equaliser.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Swindon Town

Shrewsbury Town will look to use their back to back cup wins as a springboard to secure their first home league victory of the campaign.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

New business challenges UK to ‘techtimeout tuesday’

A new business with a mission to enable people to have a healthier relationship with technology is calling on people to take a break from their screens on December 1st.
Read Article
Alongside recycling over 700,000 fridges every year, the team at AO Recycling skilfully repair and refurbish appliances to give them a new lease of life

World first for AO Recycling’s reuse facility in Telford

AO Recycling has announced that its Telford reuse facility is the first in the world to be certified to a new standard for turning waste electricals into reusable appliances.
Read Article
AceOn founder Mark Thompson

Green Revolution plans welcomed – but could go further

Shropshire-based green energy pioneer AceOn has welcomed the Prime Minister’s plans for a green industrial revolution – but warned they need to go even further if the UK is to meet its legal Climate Change targets.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

One of the Princess turning beds in use at Ethos

Shropshire charity launches £36,000 appeal for specialist beds

A Shropshire charity which helps people with life-changing physical disabilities achieve independent lives has launched a £36,000 appeal for specialist equipment.
Read Article
Oliver with his mum Bethan

Oliver’s Story Helps to Spread Awareness of Vital Children’s Hospice Services

A young mum and her two-year-old son are helping Hope House Children’s Hospices to spread awareness of the importance of their services been to families with seriously ill children during 2020.
Read Article

Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Festival chair, Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature goes Global!

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is going 'virtual' for 2020 and taken to the internet to bring this year’s events to an even wider audience.
Read Article
Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Read Article
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
Read Article
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Read Article
Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
2.7 ° C
3.3 °
2 °
93 %
3.1kmh
65 %
Thu
3 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP