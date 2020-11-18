8.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Government funding will help to progress hospitals reconfiguration

By Shropshire Live

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s two acute hospitals is to receive £6.3 million pounds of Government funding to move forward with plans to transform hospital services in the county.

Funding for the next stage of the reconfiguration known as ‘Future Fit‘ was confirmed by Health Minister Edward Argar MP and will help to develop plans for the Hospitals Transformation Programme and produce an Outline Business Case.

The money will be used to engage architects, mechanical and electrical engineers and specialists in civil engineering, project management, transport and healthcare planning, to put in place final designs and planning proposals to enable applications to be made for final approval for the work to transform Shropshire’s acute hospitals.

Under the proposed plans emergency care would be based at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and pre-planned operations would be carried out at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital.

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne, with fellow Shropshire MPs Daniel Kawczynski and Owen Paterson, had written to Health Ministers asking to cut through the bureaucracy and release the funding.

Mr Dunne said: “I am pleased that Minister Ed Argar MP confirmed drawdown can begin for the significant investment into improving Shropshire’s acute hospitals. I know everyone is very focussed on tackling the COVID pandemic right now, so it is pleasing that the green light from both the NHS and Department of Health and Social Care has now been given to proceed to the Outline Business Case.

“News that this approval is on its way is extremely welcome. It will help ensure that the NHS in Shropshire can pull together once more to modernise our acute care for future generations.”

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive at SaTH, said: “We welcome the announcement from the Department for Health and Social Care that £6m of funding has been approved in principle for the Hospitals Transformation Programme. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners and local MPs as we further develop our plans.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Telford College - Employer incentives 1

Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
New CCTV system installed in Ludlow

A new CCTV system has been installed in Ludlow, thanks to funding from Ludlow Town Council and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion.
Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

First ‘School Street’ in Shropshire to launch in Shrewsbury

A Shrewsbury street will be the first in the county to become a ‘School Street’ later this month, enabling children to be dropped off and picked up in a safe and socially-distanced way.
Ethan Harris at the European Junior Tour

Nine year old swings onto golf scene with help from Shropshire college

An Ellesmere College student who took up golf to work on his focus for other sports has won a major competition and could end up playing in California.
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 3 Swindon Town

Shrewsbury Town’s wait for their first home league victory of the campaign rumbles on as they concede an agonising late equaliser.
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Swindon Town

Shrewsbury Town will look to use their back to back cup wins as a springboard to secure their first home league victory of the campaign.
Justin Smart from Stans with Scott Marston from Shropshire Mobility Solutions

Shropshire mobility business teams up with superstore to help shoppers

A Shropshire mobility company has teamed up with a Shropshire supermarket to help shoppers with mobility problems.
Tim Sharman, Jesmonite Sales Director

Shropshire company in global expansion as business thrives

A Shropshire company is expanding its global client-base by welcoming four new international distributors - in Canada, Greece, Singapore and Korea.
Harry Ruffell Hazel with the Lancia which he project led

Bridgnorth apprentice in UK awards final

A 20-year-old apprentice from Ditton Priors has been short listed for the prestigious Royal Automobile Club Historic Awards.
Oliver with his mum Bethan

Oliver’s Story Helps to Spread Awareness of Vital Children’s Hospice Services

A young mum and her two-year-old son are helping Hope House Children’s Hospices to spread awareness of the importance of their services been to families with seriously ill children during 2020.
Five-year-old from Telford wins place in national military calendar

A five-year-old from Telford has been chosen from more than a hundred children to feature in a national charity calendar.
Festival chair, Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature goes Global!

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is going 'virtual' for 2020 and taken to the internet to bring this year’s events to an even wider audience.
Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the latest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
