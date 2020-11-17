14.9 C
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
First ‘School Street’ in Shropshire to launch in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

A Shrewsbury street will be the first in the county to become a ‘School Street’ later this month, enabling children to be dropped off and picked up in a safe and socially-distanced way.

The scheme is to be introduced on Greyfriars Road in Shrewsbury from Monday 30 November and will see the road outside Coleham Primary School temporarily closed to vehicle traffic at drop off and collection times.

On school days Greyfriars Road will be closed between its junctions with Salters Lane and Longden Coleham from 8.20am to 9am, and from 2.50pm to 3.30pm.

Parents, carers and children are being encouraged to walk or cycle to school, though free parking will be available at St Julian’s Friars car park for a maximum of 30 minutes – on display of a school-issued permit – between 8.30am and 9.30am, and between 2.45pm and 3.45pm.

Asda on Old Potts Way have also offered the use of their car park for those who need to travel by car, and there is a limited amount of on-street parking in the area.

Access for residents during these times will be available should it be needed, though people are asked to use vehicles as little as possible during the closure times.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“I’m pleased that we’ve been able to introduce a School Street scheme to make it safer for parents and carers to drop off and pick up their children, and I thank all connected to Coleham Primary for their support.

“By providing a car-free space, a School Street scheme will also encourage more active travel to school leading to healthier lifestyles and a better environment for everyone. Coleham Primary has a long history of promoting walking, scooting and cycling, and it’s brilliant how keen they are!”

Claire Jones, headteacher at Coleham Primary School, said:

“At busy drop-off and pick-up times it is difficult for our families to maintain a sufficient social distance, despite our staggered start and finish times. The School Street scheme is an excellent idea and will help to keep all members of our school community safe as they travel to and from school. Many of our families already walk, bike or scoot to school, but we hope that by providing parking nearby those families who need to use their car will also be catered for.

“We are very much looking forward to beginning this new scheme over the coming weeks and would like to thank Shropshire Council and all members of the school community who have been involved in getting this project up and running.”

Kate Halliday, local Shropshire Councillor for Belle Vue, said:

“I am delighted to have been involved in this initiative, which will be the first School Street in Shropshire. Not only will this make it safer to socially distance, the street will be a much nicer place for children and families to get to and from school.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
