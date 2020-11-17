14.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Firefighters called to deliberate van fire in Telford

By Chris Pritchard

An investigation is underway after a van was deliberately set on fire in Telford during the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters and a fire investigations officer attended the fire in Wellswood Avenue, Ketley Bank at around 1.50am today and spent around an hour at the scene.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to tackle the fire.

The vehicle was severely damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident no 28c171120 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

First ‘School Street’ in Shropshire to launch in Shrewsbury

A Shrewsbury street will be the first in the county to become a ‘School Street’ later this month, enabling children to be dropped off and picked up in a safe and socially-distanced way.
Funds are being raised to enable Dolly to see a specialist neurologist and have an MRI scan

Shropshire family crowdfund to pay vet’s bill for rehomed dog

A Shropshire family who opened their doors to a dog that could no longer be looked after by its previous owners are appealing for people’s help with vet’s bills.
Ethan Harris at the European Junior Tour

Nine year old swings onto golf scene with help from Shropshire college

An Ellesmere College student who took up golf to work on his focus for other sports has won a major competition and could end up playing in California.
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 3 – 3 Swindon Town

Shrewsbury Town’s wait for their first home league victory of the campaign rumbles on as they concede an agonising late equaliser.
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Swindon Town

Shrewsbury Town will look to use their back to back cup wins as a springboard to secure their first home league victory of the campaign.
Igloo Vision, immersive workspace

Shropshire immersive tech firm secures £787,000 investment

Shropshire-based immersive software and technology company, Igloo Vision, has secured £787,000 in equity investment under the UK Government’s Enterprise Investment Scheme.
Andy Roberts, Sophie Guest and Tyler Elston of Berriman Eaton

£100m property portfolio milestone for Berriman Eaton’s lettings business

A Shropshire estate agent is celebrating a big ‘lettings’ anniversary in style by announcing it now has more than £100m of properties in its portfolio.
Housebuilder Pro’s ‘Site Tracker’ in action

Shoothill’s Housebuilder Pro’s ‘Site Tracker’ goes live

Shoothill subsidiary Housebuilder Pro, has developed a new QR code-based visitor and contractor registration system called Site Tracker.
Oliver with his mum Bethan

Oliver’s Story Helps to Spread Awareness of Vital Children’s Hospice Services

A young mum and her two-year-old son are helping Hope House Children’s Hospices to spread awareness of the importance of their services been to families with seriously ill children during 2020.
Simply Ribbons is not what you would expect in more ways than one!

Catering for individuals, small businesses and multinationals Simply Ribbons offer high-quality ribbons from UK and European manufacturers.
Five-year-old from Telford wins place in national military calendar

A five-year-old from Telford has been chosen from more than a hundred children to feature in a national charity calendar.
Festival chair, Susan Caroline, of Pengwern Books

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature goes Global!

Shrewsbury Festival of Literature is going 'virtual' for 2020 and taken to the internet to bring this year’s events to an even wider audience.
Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre is going virtual this year. Photo: Ashleigh Cadet

Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes online for 2020

Start your festive season in true historical style as Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre goes virtual this year bringing all its Medieval magic and your Fayre favourites - online!
Carolyn and Will Dorrell with Whisper the donkey

Hoo Farm forced to abandon annual Christmas event

Hoo Farm Animal Kingdom has announced that their Christmas event will not be operating this year.
quuens fish and chips frontage

New fish and chip shop opens in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury has a sparkling new takeaway - Queens Fish & Chips is now open serving a delicious range of hot food.
The Vegan Hub Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Vegan Hub goes online

Despite the lastest lockdown one of Shrewsbury's newest Vegan outlets is continuing to trade with orders now being taken online.
Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
