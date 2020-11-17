Firefighters called to deliberate van fire in Telford

An investigation is underway after a van was deliberately set on fire in Telford during the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters and a fire investigations officer attended the fire in Wellswood Avenue, Ketley Bank at around 1.50am today and spent around an hour at the scene.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to tackle the fire.

The vehicle was severely damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident no 28c171120 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...