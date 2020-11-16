Telford man given football banning order after making racist comments

A Telford man has been given a football banning order after he made racist comments during a match at the New Bucks Head.

Shaun Clare, 40, from Woodside, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Friday to a racially aggravated public order offence after he made racist comments to a Leyton Orient football player.

The comments were made when the team played AFC Telford United at the New Bucks Head in March 2019.

Clare was given a three year football banning order and a £330 fine. He was also ordered to pay £135 to the CPS and a £33 victim surcharge.

Detective Sergeant Andy Dawson said: “We’re pleased that Mr Clare has taken responsibility for his abhorrent actions and pleaded guilty to racially abusing a Leyton Orient player. His actions were not that of a genuine football fan and West Mercia Police has shown we will not tolerate such behaviour. I’d especially like to thank the fans of Telford United, who stood up to him at the time, and also assisted our investigation and helped bring him to justice. Racism has no place within our communities.”

An AFC Telford United spokesperson said: “We would like to thank all those supporters who reported this individual to the club.

“This individual will also receive a lifetime ban from the New Bucks Head.

“Discrimination has no place in any area of society and these actions have absolutely no place at our football club or among our fan base. Anyone who behaves in this manner, whether it be at the stadium or online will receive a similar consequence.”

